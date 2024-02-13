UK Expands Electronic Travel Authorisation Scheme for Gulf Countries: A New Era of Cultural Exchange and Tourism

February 13, 2024: A new era of travel and cultural exchange between the United Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Kuwait, has begun. In a significant move, the UK has expanded its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme, allowing citizens of these nations to enjoy a two-year multiple-entry visa for just £10.

A Bridge Between Cultures: The ETA Scheme

The ETA Scheme, valid for two years, permits unlimited entries into the UK for tourism, business trips, family visits, and short-term study. This digitized visa process, part of the UK government's broader effort to streamline its border and immigration system, has already seen high demand from Kuwaitis, with 19 direct flights weekly from Kuwait to London and 3 flights to Manchester. The scheme replaces the previous Electronic Visa Waiver (EVW) system, which charged Kuwaiti nationals £30.

Boosting Economic Ties: The Gulf's Significance

The decision to expand the ETA Scheme follows a meeting between the UK Home Secretary and Gulf and Jordanian ambassadors. Visitors from the Gulf countries are significant contributors to the UK economy, with almost 800,000 visitors spending £2 billion in 2022. The joint steering group between Kuwait and the UK met recently to discuss bilateral relations, including topics such as healthcare, defense, security, trade, and cybersecurity cooperation. Both parties agreed on the need to increase bilateral trade and investment, focusing on boosting the number of Kuwaiti tourists visiting London following the implementation of the new British visa scheme for Gulf Arab nationals.

Exploring the UK: A New Invitation

The British Ambassador to Kuwait, Belinda Lewis, expressed her hopes that Kuwaiti visitors will enjoy the cultural and business opportunities in the UK, especially in London. However, she also encouraged exploration of other areas such as North England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. This invitation comes amidst several high-level visits between the two countries, including a visit from British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden and upcoming visits from British Secretary of State for the Middle East Tariq Mahmood Ahmad, Baron Ahmad of Wimbledon, and other Kuwaiti officials.

As the ETA scheme simplifies travel for Kuwaitis, the UK anticipates a surge in tourism and stronger economic ties. This development not only signifies a significant step towards enhancing the UK's relationship with the Gulf region but also promises a mutually beneficial exchange of culture, trade, and ideas.

