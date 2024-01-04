U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council: Charting the Course for Trade Priorities

The United States and the European Union are prioritizing several trade issues through the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC). Key on the agenda is addressing the economic challenges posed by China, fostering ‘green’ trans-Atlantic trade, and coordinating on technology topics including digital trade, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

U.S.-EU Trade Technology Council: A Platform for Cooperation

Established in 2021, the TTC serves as a platform for the U.S. and the EU to coordinate on trade and technology issues. It aims to strengthen supply chain resilience and foster the development of emerging technologies. The council’s efforts are watched closely by analysts who believe the TTC’s next steps could significantly influence U.S.-EU trade relations.

The Role of the European External Action Service (EEAS)

The EEAS, the diplomatic arm of the European Union, works towards promoting peace, prosperity, and security. The service also represents the interests of Europeans globally, leading diplomatic efforts in different regions and overseeing more than 37 overseas operations. The EEAS is committed to preventing and resolving conflicts, supporting resilient democracies, promoting human rights, and fighting climate change. Furthermore, the EEAS prioritizes development and stability in the wider region and neighborhood.

Addressing Trade Challenges and Promoting Sustainable Development

The TTC agenda includes addressing trade and investment framework challenges faced by Global South countries. The current imbalance and inequity in these frameworks have been highlighted, with calls for a reassessment of international trade and development institutions. The World Trade Organization’s inability to confront the trade war between the U.S. and China and the crisis of legitimacy in the global free trade architecture, particularly in the Global South, have been emphasized. The TTC is expected to play a significant role in promoting a vision of international trade that guarantees national autonomy and sustainable development.

The outcomes of the upcoming TTC ministerial meeting, although slightly delayed, will be crucial in setting the direction for U.S.-EU trade relations. The delay is potentially due to the complexity of issues such as digital policy and securing supply chains. Nevertheless, the meeting is anticipated to delve into these complex issues and propose strategies for promoting sustainable trade practices.