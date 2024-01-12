en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Tucson Welcomes Parma Chefs in First International Gastronomy Exchange

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
Tucson Welcomes Parma Chefs in First International Gastronomy Exchange

Tucson, the first city in the United States to be designated a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, is set to host its inaugural international chefs exchange. The event will see the arrival of two esteemed chefs, Mario Marini and Nicole Zerbini, from Parma, Italy. The duo’s five-day exploration of Tucson’s vibrant culinary and cultural heritage, which is due to commence on January 18 and conclude on January 22, is sponsored by Pima County Attractions & Tourism and Visit Tucson.

Unveiling the Chef Ambassadors Program

The visit is a part of the City of Gastronomy’s Chef Ambassadors Program, an initiative aimed at fostering culinary exchanges and shining a spotlight on local food scenes. While Tucson chefs have had the opportunity to visit other global gastronomy hubs, this marks the first instance of the city extending an invitation to international chefs.

An Itinerary Packed with Flavor

Marini and Zerbini’s schedule in Tucson is filled with a variety of activities designed to immerse them in the city’s food scene. They will dine at local restaurants, embark on a culinary tour, attend cooking demonstrations, and explore Tucson’s rich cultural sites. One of the highlights of their visit will be a ‘Parma Meets Tucson’ dinner, a unique collaborative effort with Tucson chefs. The proceeds from this dinner will go towards supporting the Chef Ambassadors program.

Forging Gastronomic Bonds

This exchange is more than just a culinary event. It aims to deepen the connections between gastronomic cities and showcase Tucson’s diverse culinary history. This history is a melting pot of influences from Indigenous, Mexican, Spanish, European, and Chinese cuisines. The visit from the Parma chefs provides an opportunity for Tucson to learn from Parma’s culinary expertise and develop a stronger relationship with its sister City of Gastronomy.

0
International Relations
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
6 mins ago
Vietnam and Indonesia: An Alliance Forging Ahead in Trade and Territorial Defense
In a region fraught with tension, Vietnam and Indonesia have forged an alliance to safeguard their territorial interests, primarily against China’s expanding footprint in the South China Sea. Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s recent visit to Hanoi served as a catalyst for this cooperation, bolstering the economic and strategic partnership between the two nations. Trade Relations
Vietnam and Indonesia: An Alliance Forging Ahead in Trade and Territorial Defense
Controversy Erupts as Achakzai Claims Dr. Mahrang Baloch's Social Media Accounts Operated from India
22 mins ago
Controversy Erupts as Achakzai Claims Dr. Mahrang Baloch's Social Media Accounts Operated from India
Erdogan's Address to the Nation: A Spectrum of Issues Discussed
24 mins ago
Erdogan's Address to the Nation: A Spectrum of Issues Discussed
Decline in Total Reserves: Potential Implications for Financial Stability
9 mins ago
Decline in Total Reserves: Potential Implications for Financial Stability
Italy Opts for Peace Advocacy Over Military Action in Yemen Conflict
20 mins ago
Italy Opts for Peace Advocacy Over Military Action in Yemen Conflict
Israel Refutes Genocide Allegations at UN Court
20 mins ago
Israel Refutes Genocide Allegations at UN Court
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission
2 mins
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
2 mins
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
6 mins
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
6 mins
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
7 mins
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
8 mins
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
8 mins
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
8 mins
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Coco Gauff: From US Open Triumph to Aiming for Tennis Dominance
9 mins
Coco Gauff: From US Open Triumph to Aiming for Tennis Dominance
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
16 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
56 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app