International Relations

The Rise of ‘Global South’: A Symbol of Collective Identity in the Modern World

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:57 am EST
In a world of shifting power dynamics and emerging identities, the term ‘global south’ has undergone a significant evolution since its inception in 1969 by the American activist Carl Oglesby. Initially, it was a stinging critique of the perceived dominance of the northern hemisphere over its southern counterpart. Since then, it has navigated the labyrinth of academic circles and international development organizations, gradually gaining traction and transforming into a less derogatory alternative to the term ‘third world.’

A Resonating Term

Over the last five decades, ‘global south’ has grown in prominence, smoothly slipping into the lexicon of international summits and policy discussions. Its usage has been particularly pronounced among postcolonial states and in contexts where countries maintain a neutral stance on the ongoing war in Ukraine, while voicing criticism of Western hypocrisy. Despite its geographical inaccuracies and the diverse socio-economic and political spectrum of countries it encompasses, the term ‘global south’ has struck an emotional chord, signifying a collective identity.

China’s Rising Influence

Among the countries often associated with the ‘global south,’ China stands out. The year 2023 marked China’s first full year of implementing the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, with a laser focus on modernization. Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated the need for areas to adopt the new development concept and promote high-quality growth. The International Monetary Fund projected a robust 5.4 percent growth for China’s economy in 2023, cementing the country’s position as a key driver of global prosperity, stability, and peace.

Global South: An Emotional Powerhouse

While the broad and somewhat inconsistent use of ‘global south’ may irk those who swear by precise geographical terms, this term’s emotional and historical weight makes it hard to discard. Its meteoric rise from a term of critique to a symbol of collective identity is an eloquent testimony to its power. More than just a term, the ‘global south’ has become a global voice, articulating a shared aspiration for a balanced world order. As a new year dawns, this term is poised to play a significant role in shaping the global narrative.

International Relations
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

