en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

The Global South’s Ascendancy: Reassessing Leninism and Wilsonianism Amid Geopolitical Shifts

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:47 pm EST
The Global South’s Ascendancy: Reassessing Leninism and Wilsonianism Amid Geopolitical Shifts

As we approach the centennial of the deaths of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin and US President Woodrow Wilson, it is high time to reassess their geopolitical visions – Leninism and Wilsonianism. These were competing universalist ideologies birthed in the throes of the Great War, each seeking to reshape the world order in its image.

Wilsonianism and Leninism: The Ideological Contest

Wilsonianism, later known as the democratic peace theory, aspired to a liberal world order led by the United States. It championed transparency and democracy over the sly European backroom dealings. In contrast, Lenin envisioned a revolutionary, transparent world order aimed at extinguishing imperialist conflicts and ushering in an international socialist system. Both ideologies saw themselves as tools for decolonizing international relations and fostering peace through the dispersion of ideologically similar regimes.

The Unraveling of the Liberal Globalist Project

Today, the liberal globalist project is unraveling. Self-inflicted wounds and a drift towards regionalism have eroded Western dominance, paving the way for the Global South to influence the shaping of the new world order. Crises such as those in Ukraine and Gaza are pivotal in this shift.

The Biden administration’s approach to these crises, resorting to a Wilsonian binary view of democracies vs. autocracies, has not delivered as effectively as hoped. A noteworthy fact is that a significant chunk of the world’s population dwells in countries that have not sanctioned Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded with an anti-colonial narrative, stripped of socialist content, promoting capitalism and socio-cultural conservatism.

The Global South: A New Influencer

The Global South, while condemning the invasion of Ukraine, views it as a reaction to NATO expansion. Western actions in Kiev and Gaza have led to accusations of double standards regarding territorial annexations and civilian casualties.

The US dollar’s position as the world’s reserve currency has been a linchpin in maintaining US influence. However, the nation’s skyrocketing debt and the weaponization of the dollar are fueling the emergence of financial structures independent of the West.

As the world finds itself at the crossroads of a geopolitical shift, the rise of the Global South, coupled with the reevaluation of Leninism and Wilsonianism, is significantly shaping the world order. This momentous change signals a move away from a unipolar world dominated by Western ideologies and towards a more diverse, multipolar global landscape.

0
International Relations
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
23 mins ago
German Foreign Minister Advocates for Humanitarian Ceasefires in Gaza
On her recent visit to Cairo, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for the implementation of new humanitarian ceasefires to facilitate aid to the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip. Baerbock’s advocacy for a more precise, scaled-back anti-terrorism campaign by the Israeli military came amid discussions with her Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukri. The ministers’ dialogue,
German Foreign Minister Advocates for Humanitarian Ceasefires in Gaza
India's Financial and Corporate Landscape: A Comprehensive Overview
50 mins ago
India's Financial and Corporate Landscape: A Comprehensive Overview
Global Events Unfolding: From Deadly Airstrikes to Severe Weather
51 mins ago
Global Events Unfolding: From Deadly Airstrikes to Severe Weather
Global Geopolitics Reshaping: New Alliances, Challenges, and the Republican Party's Crossroads
32 mins ago
Global Geopolitics Reshaping: New Alliances, Challenges, and the Republican Party's Crossroads
Escalating Debt Threatens Development and GDP: Kivumbi Muwanga at NextBigTalk 2024
36 mins ago
Escalating Debt Threatens Development and GDP: Kivumbi Muwanga at NextBigTalk 2024
India's Defence Minister Visits UK: A Milestone in Bilateral Defence Relations
38 mins ago
India's Defence Minister Visits UK: A Milestone in Bilateral Defence Relations
Latest Headlines
World News
Lucia Guo: The Power Behind UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
48 seconds
Lucia Guo: The Power Behind UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
56 seconds
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
1 min
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
San Francisco's 2024 Mayoral Race: A Moderate Battle with a Potential Progressive Opening
2 mins
San Francisco's 2024 Mayoral Race: A Moderate Battle with a Potential Progressive Opening
Fulton County DA Fani Willis to Speak at Atlanta's Historic Big Bethel AME Amid Legal Controversy
3 mins
Fulton County DA Fani Willis to Speak at Atlanta's Historic Big Bethel AME Amid Legal Controversy
Afenyo-Markin Denies Electoral Violence Allegations; Push for Organ Harvesting Legislation
3 mins
Afenyo-Markin Denies Electoral Violence Allegations; Push for Organ Harvesting Legislation
D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Challenges Trump's Claim of Broad Presidential Immunity
4 mins
D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Challenges Trump's Claim of Broad Presidential Immunity
Carlito's Triumphant Return to WWE: A New Chapter Begins
4 mins
Carlito's Triumphant Return to WWE: A New Chapter Begins
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Host Exclusive Show on Social Media Platform X
5 mins
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Host Exclusive Show on Social Media Platform X
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
1 hour
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app