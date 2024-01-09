The Global South’s Ascendancy: Reassessing Leninism and Wilsonianism Amid Geopolitical Shifts

As we approach the centennial of the deaths of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin and US President Woodrow Wilson, it is high time to reassess their geopolitical visions – Leninism and Wilsonianism. These were competing universalist ideologies birthed in the throes of the Great War, each seeking to reshape the world order in its image.

Wilsonianism and Leninism: The Ideological Contest

Wilsonianism, later known as the democratic peace theory, aspired to a liberal world order led by the United States. It championed transparency and democracy over the sly European backroom dealings. In contrast, Lenin envisioned a revolutionary, transparent world order aimed at extinguishing imperialist conflicts and ushering in an international socialist system. Both ideologies saw themselves as tools for decolonizing international relations and fostering peace through the dispersion of ideologically similar regimes.

The Unraveling of the Liberal Globalist Project

Today, the liberal globalist project is unraveling. Self-inflicted wounds and a drift towards regionalism have eroded Western dominance, paving the way for the Global South to influence the shaping of the new world order. Crises such as those in Ukraine and Gaza are pivotal in this shift.

The Biden administration’s approach to these crises, resorting to a Wilsonian binary view of democracies vs. autocracies, has not delivered as effectively as hoped. A noteworthy fact is that a significant chunk of the world’s population dwells in countries that have not sanctioned Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded with an anti-colonial narrative, stripped of socialist content, promoting capitalism and socio-cultural conservatism.

The Global South: A New Influencer

The Global South, while condemning the invasion of Ukraine, views it as a reaction to NATO expansion. Western actions in Kiev and Gaza have led to accusations of double standards regarding territorial annexations and civilian casualties.

The US dollar’s position as the world’s reserve currency has been a linchpin in maintaining US influence. However, the nation’s skyrocketing debt and the weaponization of the dollar are fueling the emergence of financial structures independent of the West.

As the world finds itself at the crossroads of a geopolitical shift, the rise of the Global South, coupled with the reevaluation of Leninism and Wilsonianism, is significantly shaping the world order. This momentous change signals a move away from a unipolar world dominated by Western ideologies and towards a more diverse, multipolar global landscape.