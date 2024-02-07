Syria Welcomes New UAE Ambassador Amid Diplomatic Revival; Lebanon Reports Road Accidents

In a significant development in diplomatic ties, President Bashar al-Assad of Syria has officially accepted the credentials of Hassan Ahmed al-Shehhi, the newly appointed Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This event marks the first ambassadorial appointment from the UAE to Damascus in the span of 13 years. The formal ceremony was graced by the presence of prominent Syrian officials, including Fayssal Mikdad, the Foreign and Expatriates Minister, and Mansour Azzam, the Secretary General of the Republic's Presidency.

The Diplomatic Revival

The appointment of Mr. Al-Shehhi signifies a noteworthy step in the normalization of ties between Syria and the UAE. The UAE had previously withdrawn its envoy from Damascus in 2011 amidst the escalating Syrian crisis. However, in December 2018, the UAE conspicuously reopened its embassy in the Syrian capital, hinting at a thawing of frosty relations. High-level diplomatic visits between the two nations have since been conducted, including a trip by President Assad to Abu Dhabi in March 2022.

Wider Impacts

This diplomatic development is reflective of a broader trend in the Arab world. In May last year, the Arab League agreed to welcome Syria back into its fold, further indicating a normalization of ties with Damascus. The acceptance of Mr. Al-Shehhi's credentials by President Assad not only marks a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between Syria and the UAE but also underlines the shifting dynamics in the Middle East.

Meanwhile in Lebanon

