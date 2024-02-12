Syria and Sri Lanka Strengthen Diplomatic Ties Over Shared Concerns

In a significant diplomatic development, Syria welcomed the credentials of Kapila Jayaweera, the non-resident Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Syria, expressing an earnest desire to fortify bilateral ties. The meeting, held on February 12, 2024, underscored the shared perspectives of both nations on international matters, most notably the escalating Israeli attacks on Palestine.

A Step Towards Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

Fayssal Mikdad, Syria's Foreign and Expatriates Minister, warmly received Kapila Jayaweera, the newly appointed non-resident Ambassador of Sri Lanka. Jayaweera, expressing his delight at the appointment, reiterated his commitment to fostering stronger bilateral relations between the two countries.

Shared Viewpoints and Concerns

Mikdad emphasized the friendly relations and congruent viewpoints shared by Syria and Sri Lanka on interpreting international situations. A pressing concern discussed during the meeting was the escalating Israeli attacks on Palestine. Both nations concurred on the urgent need to halt these attacks and provide unrestricted humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

A Pledge to Support Each Other

The meeting concluded with a mutual pledge to support each other at the economic and popular level. This commitment signifies a promising future for Syrian-Sri Lankan relations, with potential collaborations spanning various sectors. The shared concern for Palestine's humanitarian crisis further strengthens their bond, as they stand together in advocating for justice and peace.

In this rapidly evolving global landscape, the diplomatic exchange between Syria and Sri Lanka serves as a beacon of hope. Their joint efforts to address international issues and their commitment to fostering stronger bilateral ties bode well for the future. As Syria and Sri Lanka continue to engage in dialogue and collaboration, their shared goals and values will undoubtedly shape their nations' destinies and contribute to a more equitable world.

