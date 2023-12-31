en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Sydney Ushers in 2024: Bid Farewell to a Year of Highs and Lows

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:48 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 11:09 am EST
Sydney Ushers in 2024: Bid Farewell to a Year of Highs and Lows

The world bid a heated adieu to 2023, a year that redefined temperature records since 1880. As the globe transitioned into 2024, the city of Sydney, despite its unusual gloomy weather, became the epicenter of jubilation, hosting over a million merrymakers. A year that was earmarked by breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, significant strides in healthcare, demographic shifts, and lunar milestones, also mourned the loss of iconic figures in the entertainment industry. Yet, the year remained tainted with the scars of conflict, especially in Gaza and Ukraine.

Unveiling 2024 Amidst the Fireworks

Sydney and Auckland held the world’s attention as they became the first major cities to herald 2024 with spectacular fireworks. Over a million onlookers witnessed the fireworks in Sydney, while in Auckland, the rain subsided just in time for the countdown. The escalating war climates in Ukraine and Gaza prompted the deployment of extra security measures in various cities, subtly affecting the joyous ambiance of New Year’s Eve celebrations worldwide.

(Read Also: World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security)

Heightened Vigilance for Global Celebrations

New York City, awaiting the arrival of tens of thousands of revelers in Times Square, amplified its safety preparations with no specific threats reported. Simultaneously, European cities like Paris and Berlin also tightened security measures in anticipation of their New Year’s Eve celebrations.

(Read Also: Couple Charged with Theft of Christmas Presents Across US and Australia)

Sydney: The Epicenter of New Year’s Eve

Preparations were in full swing for the grand Sydney New Year’s Eve celebration, with a planned awe-inspiring fireworks display at the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge. The city, buzzing with excitement, also saw Luna Park hosting a New Year’s Eve party. The Sydney Opera House, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023, was set to feature a performance of ‘La Traviata’ by Opera Australia. The event also included a smoking ceremony and a fireworks display curated by Indigenous artists, underscoring the importance of acknowledging Australia’s First Nations people. This celebration magnetized tourists from across the globe and set the tone for what lies ahead in 2024.

Read More

0
International Relations Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Global Shipping Industry Reroutes due to Red Sea Threats: Impact on Global Trade

By Ayesha Mumtaz

2023 in Review: A Year of Challenges and the Call for Collaborative Action

By Quadri Adejumo

Xi Jinping Declares China-Taiwan 'Reunification' Inevitable Amid Tense Cross-Strait Relations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

North Korea Abandons Reconciliation Plans with South Korea

By BNN Correspondents

North Korea Rejects Reunification and Ramps up Military Power ...
@International Relations · 15 mins
North Korea Rejects Reunification and Ramps up Military Power ...
heart comment 0
Israeli Military’s Demolition Operations: Controversy and Consequences

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Military's Demolition Operations: Controversy and Consequences
Escalating Threats Redirect Global Shipping Routes Away from Suez Canal

By BNN Correspondents

Escalating Threats Redirect Global Shipping Routes Away from Suez Canal
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Economic Stagnation

By Dil Bar Irshad

2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Economic Stagnation
Brazil Intervenes in Venezuela-Guyana Border Dispute Amid Escalating Tensions

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil Intervenes in Venezuela-Guyana Border Dispute Amid Escalating Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Plea: 'Stay Home If Unwell' Amid Holiday Season
19 seconds
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Plea: 'Stay Home If Unwell' Amid Holiday Season
Boris Johnson's New Year Message: A Stirring of Hope and Controversy
1 min
Boris Johnson's New Year Message: A Stirring of Hope and Controversy
Weather Bureau Warns of Heavy Fog and Haze in Large Region of China
2 mins
Weather Bureau Warns of Heavy Fog and Haze in Large Region of China
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
4 mins
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship
4 mins
Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship
BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassment Allegations
6 mins
BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassment Allegations
Rajnath Singh's Speech Sets the Tone for India's Future
6 mins
Rajnath Singh's Speech Sets the Tone for India's Future
Navigating the Minefield of Diet Fads on Social Media
7 mins
Navigating the Minefield of Diet Fads on Social Media
From Sobriety to Gambling: Elissa Hubbard's Battle with Addiction
7 mins
From Sobriety to Gambling: Elissa Hubbard's Battle with Addiction
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
13 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
49 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app