en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Strategic Non-Alignment: A Tool for Sovereignty in a Multipolar World

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:02 pm EST
Strategic Non-Alignment: A Tool for Sovereignty in a Multipolar World

In an engaging segment on NBSFrontline, Adonia Ayebare, a representative from a developing country, shed light on the concept of strategic non-alignment in today’s multipolar world. This approach allows nations to maintain their sovereignty, while engaging in cooperative relationships with global powers, without the pressure of formal alliance or bloc affiliation.

Strategic Non-alignment: An Instrument of Balance

Strategic non-alignment, as discussed by Ayebare, refers to a policy that encourages countries to establish cooperative relationships with different global powers, while preserving their independence. This strategy is crucial for developing nations as it allows them to navigate intricate international relations, engage in trade, receive aid, and gain political support from multiple countries without becoming excessively dependent on any single power. It is an approach that prioritizes the nation’s best interests over the influences of more dominant countries.

Global South and the Non-Aligned Movement

As the world becomes increasingly multipolar, the relevance of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is becoming more evident. With India positioning itself as a voice of the Global South, the article underscores the growing engagement of countries like India with the Greater Caspian region. This engagement spans various domains including geopolitical significance, energy security, connectivity and trade, infrastructure projects, agriculture and food processing, and mining and minerals.

The Challenges and Opportunities

While strategic non-alignment presents significant opportunities, it is not without its challenges. Navigating geopolitical conflicts while maintaining a stance of non-alignment can be a delicate task for developing countries. However, the principle of solidarity and good relations among states that this approach fosters, is crucial in today’s multipolar world. By practicing strategic non-alignment, developing countries can aspire to balance their relationships with world powers like the United States, China, and Russia, among others, and avail the benefits from all sides without compromising their autonomy.

0
International Relations
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
4 mins ago
Uganda to Host Additional IGAD Summit: A Testament to Growing Diplomatic Role
In an announcement that underscores Uganda’s growing diplomatic clout, Spokesperson Ofwono Opondo revealed that the country will host an additional summit for the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). This decision, which brings together leaders from nine regional countries, represents a significant vote of confidence in Uganda’s leadership capabilities. IGAD: A Pillar of Regional Cooperation Comprising
Uganda to Host Additional IGAD Summit: A Testament to Growing Diplomatic Role
South Africa Challenges Israel in International Court of Justice Over Alleged Genocide
15 mins ago
South Africa Challenges Israel in International Court of Justice Over Alleged Genocide
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
17 mins ago
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
Britain and US Plan Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Yemen to Secure Red Sea Shipping
11 mins ago
Britain and US Plan Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Yemen to Secure Red Sea Shipping
The UK's Struggle with Foreign Prisoner Transfers: Consent as a Major Hurdle
12 mins ago
The UK's Struggle with Foreign Prisoner Transfers: Consent as a Major Hurdle
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian Entities over Illegal Arms Transfers with North Korea
15 mins ago
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian Entities over Illegal Arms Transfers with North Korea
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi Demands Justice, Accountability
3 mins
Political Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi Demands Justice, Accountability
Uganda National Netball Team Aims for Comeback in Test Series
6 mins
Uganda National Netball Team Aims for Comeback in Test Series
Embrace Winter, Stay Safe: Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s Advisory
8 mins
Embrace Winter, Stay Safe: Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s Advisory
UK PM Rishi Sunak Approves Opposition's Formal Talks with Civil Service: A Pre-election Move?
8 mins
UK PM Rishi Sunak Approves Opposition's Formal Talks with Civil Service: A Pre-election Move?
India Triumphs Over Afghanistan in Opening T20 Match: Dube Shines
9 mins
India Triumphs Over Afghanistan in Opening T20 Match: Dube Shines
Ruiru Stadium: A Symbol of Neglect and Local Resistance
9 mins
Ruiru Stadium: A Symbol of Neglect and Local Resistance
The PIRMA Initiative: A Push for Joint Voting on Constitutional Amendments
9 mins
The PIRMA Initiative: A Push for Joint Voting on Constitutional Amendments
Medicine Academy Rings Alarm Bells Over Surge in Respiratory Diseases
13 mins
Medicine Academy Rings Alarm Bells Over Surge in Respiratory Diseases
Isabella Strahan's Battle with Brain Tumor: Twin Sister Sophia Lends Support
14 mins
Isabella Strahan's Battle with Brain Tumor: Twin Sister Sophia Lends Support
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app