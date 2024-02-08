SPIRITS Literary Magazine: A 30-Year Legacy of Empowerment and Creativity at Indiana University Northwest

The Enduring Legacy of SPIRITS: Indiana University Northwest's Student-Run Literary Magazine

For over three decades, a literary beacon has glowed steadfastly at Indiana University Northwest, casting its light on the creative souls within its community. SPIRITS Literary Magazine, a student-run journal of art and literature, has been a sanctuary for burgeoning authors and artists since its inception, offering a platform for their voices to echo around the world.

A 30-Year Legacy of Empowerment and Creativity

SPIRITS Literary Magazine traces its roots back to a humble beginning as a creative space for students. Under the watchful guidance of faculty advisor Garin Cycholl, it has since flourished into a vibrant publication that features works from both local and international contributors. Its pages have been graced with submissions from France, England, Scotland, Bangladesh, and Australia, to name a few.

The magazine's content often serves as a mirror, reflecting the diverse experiences and perspectives of its student body. Recent issues have delved into themes of political direction and the struggle to cope with isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. For many students, SPIRITS has been more than just a publication; it has been a stepping stone towards discovering their passions and forging their careers.

The Power of First Publications

Lauren Frick, a former editor and contributor, is a testament to the transformative power of SPIRITS. Her involvement with the magazine prompted a shift in her career path, leading her from physical therapy to English. "SPIRITS gave me my first opportunity to be published," she shares. "It's an invaluable experience for students who are just starting to find their voices."

The publication encourages submissions from classes in fiction, poetry, and essays, distinguishing itself with its small editorial team and community-driven ethos. The 2022 edition showcased a vibrant cover by local artist Madeline Richardson, a visual testament to the magazine's commitment to promoting local talent.

The Future of SPIRITS: Looking Ahead

As SPIRITS Literary Magazine continues to evolve, it remains steadfast in its mission to empower and showcase the creativity of its student body. The next issue, slated for release in spring 2024, will be helmed by editors John Anguiano, Josh Rappa, Lexi Seneczko, and Faith Smith. Past issues of the magazine are available on its website, serving as a testament to the enduring legacy of SPIRITS.

For over 30 years, SPIRITS Literary Magazine has been a beacon of creativity and empowerment at Indiana University Northwest. As it moves into the future, it continues to be a sanctuary for student voices, a platform for diverse perspectives, and a celebration of the power of storytelling.

The enduring legacy of SPIRITS is not just in the pages of its issues or the accolades it has received. It is in the hearts and minds of the students whose lives it has touched, the voices it has amplified, and the stories it has brought to light.

In a world that often feels divided, SPIRITS Literary Magazine stands as a testament to the power of unity, the importance of creativity, and the indomitable spirit of student voices. It is a legacy that will continue to inspire and empower for generations to come.