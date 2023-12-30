en English
International Relations

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at International Court of Justice

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:08 am EST
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at International Court of Justice

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, is set to hear a case concerning the Israel/Palestine conflict, lodged by South Africa. The case accuses Israel of genocidal acts in Gaza, a claim that has been vehemently rejected by Israel, who places the blame for Palestinian suffering on the militant group, Hamas.

Stemming from an Ongoing Conflict

The case arises from the ongoing conflict, which has entered its twelfth week, between Israel and Hamas, with significant casualties on both sides. The war was triggered by a Hamas attack on southern Israel, leading to a counter-attack by Israel on Gaza. South Africa, a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, has requested the ICJ to protect the rights of the Palestinian people.

High Stakes in International Law

South Africa’s allegations of ‘genocidal acts’ against Israel pertain to violations under the 1948 Genocide Convention. The application explicitly states that Israel’s ‘acts and omissions’ are ‘genocidal in character,’ intended to destroy a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial, and ethnical group. The application seeks emergency measures from the court, including an immediate cessation of all Israeli military activities in Gaza.

International Reactions and Implications

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry in the Israeli-occupied West Bank welcomed South Africa’s accusations, urging immediate action. On the other hand, Israel has rejected the allegations, blaming South Africa for cooperating with Hamas. The United States, under President Joe Biden, approved the potential sale of 14,000 tank shells to Israel, bypassing congressional review. This case, if it proceeds, will take years to reach a conclusion, but an interim order could be issued within weeks, potentially influencing the course of the conflict.

In the cacophony of war cries, these proceedings signify the international community’s ongoing efforts to resolve aspects of the conflict through legal means. Regardless of the outcome, the ICJ’s involvement carries significant implications for international relations, the peace process, and the application of international law in conflict resolution.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

