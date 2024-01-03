Slovenia Commences Tenure as Non-Permanent Member of UN Security Council

Slovenia, along with Algeria, Guyana, South Korea, and Sierra Leone, has marked the commencement of its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. The symbolic installation of the flags of the new members took place on Tuesday, signifying the official start of their roles in the council.

Transitions in the Security Council

The Security Council, the most potent body of the United Nations, consists of 15 members. Five of these are permanent, while the remaining ten non-permanent seats are allocated based on regional representation and replaced each year. The Council wields the authority to make binding decisions and impose sanctions. The new non-permanent members, including Slovenia, have taken up the mantle for the 2024-2025 period, replacing Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, and the United Arab Emirates.

Slovenia’s Commitment to Peace

Prime Minister Robert Golob of Slovenia emphasized the nation’s dedication to working towards balanced international relations and collaborating with other members of the Security Council. The priorities for Slovenia during its tenure will align with the foundational values and objectives of the United Nations. These include European issues such as Ukraine, the Balkans, Armenia, Cyprus, and the Middle East, as well as the concerns of African countries. In December 2023, Slovenia demonstrated its commitment to peace by allocating 1.5 million euros to Ukraine for humanitarian demining.

Welcoming the New Members

The Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations, Nicolas de Riviere, welcomed the new non-permanent members. He underscored the council’s responsibility in maintaining international peace and security. Guyana’s Permanent Representative, Carloyn Rodrigues-Birkett, declared that Guyana would be a ‘leading voice’ in ensuring peace and security worldwide. As the world faces increasing regional crises in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Africa, the commitment of the new members to peace and security is more crucial than ever.