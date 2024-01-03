en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Slovenia Commences Tenure as Non-Permanent Member of UN Security Council

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:49 am EST
Slovenia Commences Tenure as Non-Permanent Member of UN Security Council

Slovenia, along with Algeria, Guyana, South Korea, and Sierra Leone, has marked the commencement of its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. The symbolic installation of the flags of the new members took place on Tuesday, signifying the official start of their roles in the council.

Transitions in the Security Council

The Security Council, the most potent body of the United Nations, consists of 15 members. Five of these are permanent, while the remaining ten non-permanent seats are allocated based on regional representation and replaced each year. The Council wields the authority to make binding decisions and impose sanctions. The new non-permanent members, including Slovenia, have taken up the mantle for the 2024-2025 period, replacing Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, and the United Arab Emirates.

Slovenia’s Commitment to Peace

Prime Minister Robert Golob of Slovenia emphasized the nation’s dedication to working towards balanced international relations and collaborating with other members of the Security Council. The priorities for Slovenia during its tenure will align with the foundational values and objectives of the United Nations. These include European issues such as Ukraine, the Balkans, Armenia, Cyprus, and the Middle East, as well as the concerns of African countries. In December 2023, Slovenia demonstrated its commitment to peace by allocating 1.5 million euros to Ukraine for humanitarian demining.

Welcoming the New Members

The Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations, Nicolas de Riviere, welcomed the new non-permanent members. He underscored the council’s responsibility in maintaining international peace and security. Guyana’s Permanent Representative, Carloyn Rodrigues-Birkett, declared that Guyana would be a ‘leading voice’ in ensuring peace and security worldwide. As the world faces increasing regional crises in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Africa, the commitment of the new members to peace and security is more crucial than ever.

0
Europe International Relations Slovenia
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Romanian Royals Extend New Year's Greetings to Nation for 2023

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Remarkable Recovery of Oakmoss: An Ecological Triumph

By Saboor Bayat

Intrinsic Value Assessment of RTL Group S.A. Using DCF Model

By Ebenezer Mensah

Amazon Driver's Shortcut Across Green Space Sparks Outrage in Ballincollig

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

2023: A Record Year for Offshore Wind Investments ...
@Business · 30 mins
2023: A Record Year for Offshore Wind Investments ...
heart comment 0
DAS Solar Advances Photovoltaic Industry with Standardization and Superior Performance

By Ayesha Mumtaz

DAS Solar Advances Photovoltaic Industry with Standardization and Superior Performance
Malta’s Healthcare Crisis: Winter Surge Pushes Hospitals Beyond Capacity

By Olalekan Adigun

Malta's Healthcare Crisis: Winter Surge Pushes Hospitals Beyond Capacity
ETIAS: A New Requirement for UK Travelers to Europe from 2025

By Mahnoor Jehangir

ETIAS: A New Requirement for UK Travelers to Europe from 2025
European Markets Anticipate Lower Open Following New Year’s Subdued Start

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

European Markets Anticipate Lower Open Following New Year's Subdued Start
Latest Headlines
World News
Yunnan Province: China's Rising Star in Global Sports Tourism
16 seconds
Yunnan Province: China's Rising Star in Global Sports Tourism
Eswatini Health Ministry Officials Secure Legal Reprieve from Disciplinary Actions
30 seconds
Eswatini Health Ministry Officials Secure Legal Reprieve from Disciplinary Actions
Everton's Romelu Lukaku Hints at Potential Departure Amidst Stellar Performance
31 seconds
Everton's Romelu Lukaku Hints at Potential Departure Amidst Stellar Performance
Virender Sehwag's Wisdom Guides David Warner in His Final Test
31 seconds
Virender Sehwag's Wisdom Guides David Warner in His Final Test
The Role of Diet in Managing Erectile Dysfunction: A Comprehensive Guide
32 seconds
The Role of Diet in Managing Erectile Dysfunction: A Comprehensive Guide
President Edgars Rinkvics Sets Ambitious Vision for Latvia's Progress
34 seconds
President Edgars Rinkvics Sets Ambitious Vision for Latvia's Progress
Year in Review: UK's 2023 Political and Social Developments and What Lies Ahead in 2024
36 seconds
Year in Review: UK's 2023 Political and Social Developments and What Lies Ahead in 2024
Tom Brady Clarifies Retirement 'Joke', Prepares for FOX Sports Analyst Role
38 seconds
Tom Brady Clarifies Retirement 'Joke', Prepares for FOX Sports Analyst Role
Strikers FC Triumphs in Inaugural Climb Guyana Cup
38 seconds
Strikers FC Triumphs in Inaugural Climb Guyana Cup
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app