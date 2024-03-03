Sen. Umahi Links Nigeria's Economic Hardship to Insecurity, Urges Patience with Tinubu's Administration

In a candid interaction with journalists at his Uburu Country home, Senator David Umahi, Minister for Works, shed light on the root causes of the current economic hardship and hunger plaguing Nigeria, attributing them to prolonged insecurity and clashes between farmers and herders. The senator emphasized that these issues, predating President Bola Tinubu's administration, require time and concerted efforts to resolve.
Sen. Umahi reflected on the historical context of the hardship, noting its evolution from the persistent clashes and insecurity challenges. "Before the past administration and the present administration, we have been having a buildup of insecurity; we had farmers/herders clashes over a number of years at a long period of time," Umahi explained. His involvement as the Chairman of the NEC committee on resolving these clashes provided him with firsthand insight into the complexity of the issue and its detrimental impact on food production.
Government's Response to the Crisis
Despite the daunting task, Umahi highlighted the steps taken by President Tinubu's government to address the crisis, advocating for patience from the Nigerian populace. "You don't expect the administration of President Tinubu to fix all those things within nine months; it's not possible," he argued. The minister also pointed out the significant reduction in farmers/herders clashes in the South East as a testament to the government's efforts in mitigating one of the major issues.
Umahi's message was clear: unity and support for the current administration are crucial for overcoming the challenges faced. He critiqued the notion of protesting against a government working to solve the nation's pressing issues and called for a collective focus on nation-building.
"The South East can't protest against a President that has solved herders/farmers clashes," he stated, emphasizing the need for addressing the menace of 'unknown but known gunmen' to ensure safety and enable farmers to return to their work.