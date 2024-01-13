en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Russian UN Ambassador Criticizes Western Airstrikes in Yemen

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:33 pm EST
Russian UN Ambassador Criticizes Western Airstrikes in Yemen

In an open session of the United Nations Security Council, the Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, launched a pointed critique against the US and British-led airstrikes on Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Nebenzya denounced these actions as ‘blatant armed aggression’, not solely against a belligerent group within Yemen, but an attack on the Yemeni populace in its entirety. This statement underscores the increasingly palpable geopolitical frictions and divergent perspectives on the resolution of the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

The Diplomatic Divide

The United States and Britain, in their defense, justified the strikes as legal under international law. Their argument hinged on the fact that these strikes were retaliatory, a response to Houthi aggression on vessels traversing the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. However, the Russian stance starkly contrasts with their Western counterparts, exposing a significant diplomatic chasm over the handling of military interventions and their implications for civilian populations in conflict zones.

The Fallout and the Humanitarian Crisis

Yemen, mired in a protracted conflict, faces a worsening humanitarian crisis. UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, appealed to all parties involved to refrain from escalating the volatile situation further, which could trigger a more significant regional crisis. Ian Ralby, a non-resident senior fellow at the Center for Maritime Strategy, highlighted that the present escalation in the Red Sea is precisely the scenario the Houthis have anticipated for about a decade. This escalation could lead to a humanitarian catastrophe of unprecedented proportions.

International Reactions

International reactions to the airstrikes have been mixed. Germany, for instance, expressed support for the US-led offensive against Houthi targets in Yemen, emphasizing the need to send a clear signal to the Houthis that their actions in the Red Sea imperil global supply chains. This complex web of international relations and divergent perspectives frames the broader global disagreements over military interventions in conflict zones around the world.

0
International Relations
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
7 mins ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
In a gripping display of valor, Vermont State Trooper Michelle Archer emerged as a beacon of hope and bravery when an 8-year-old girl plummeted through the ice of a freezing pond. The incident, which occurred on December 17, was captured on film, showcasing the courageous act of Archer, who did not hesitate to dive into
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
7 mins ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
7 mins ago
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
7 mins ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
7 mins ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
7 mins ago
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
Latest Headlines
World News
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
7 mins
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
7 mins
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
7 mins
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
7 mins
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
7 mins
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
7 mins
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
15 mins
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
15 mins
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
15 mins
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
21 mins
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
37 mins
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
2 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
6 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app