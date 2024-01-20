Queen Máxima Advocates for Universal Digital ID System Amid Privacy Concerns

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, in her role as the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development, has made a powerful case for a global digital ID system. Speaking at a panel during the World Economic Forum in Davos, her advocacy centered on the potential benefits such a system could bring to various sectors, including finance, education, healthcare, and government subsidies.

Unveiling the Potential of Digital IDs

Queen Máxima's arguments for digital IDs encompassed a broad range of applications. She emphasized their potential in improving financial services, facilitating school enrolment, ensuring efficient distribution of welfare and tracking vaccination records. The envisaged universal digital ID system would track not only financial transactions but also other relevant statuses, providing a comprehensive profile of each individual's activities.

Central Bank Digital Currencies and Financial Inclusion

Beyond the digital ID system, Queen Máxima also advocated for the use of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), seeing them as a powerful tool for enhancing financial inclusion. The marriage of digital IDs and CBDCs could potentially revolutionize the way financial systems operate, making them more accessible, efficient, and inclusive.

Voicing Concerns: Surveillance and Control

However, the call for a universal digital ID system and CBDCs hasn't been met without reservations. Critics warn of a potential shift towards a social credit system akin to that seen in Communist China. Such a system could give governments unprecedented power to monitor and potentially influence public spending habits. Agustín Carstens from the Bank for International Settlements has affirmed that CBDCs could indeed facilitate this level of control, raising concerns about privacy and individual freedoms.

Global Digital IDs: A Vehicle for Sustainable Development Goals

The United Nations is throwing its weight behind the push for digital IDs, viewing them as a potent instrument to advance the Sustainable Development Goals. Prominent entities such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are backing this initiative. Parallel to this, the World Health Organization has adopted the EU's digital vaccine passport system to build a global digital ID initiative. Simultaneously, agencies in Europe, Canada, and the U.S., including the Department of Homeland Security, are rolling out their own digital ID initiatives, further fueling the global shift towards digital identification.