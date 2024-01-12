en English
Putin Plans to Visit Disputed Southern Kuril Islands Amidst Russia-Japan Territorial Dispute

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:03 am EST
Marking a significant development in the Russia-Japan territorial dispute, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced his intent to visit the disputed Southern Kuril Islands. Known in Japan as the Northern Territories, these islands have been the subject of a territorial dispute between Russia and Japan since the end of World War Two. The islands were seized by Soviet troops and have since been under Moscow’s control, a factor which has significantly impeded the signing of a formal peace treaty between the two nations.

Putin’s Pledge and Potential Provocation

During a town hall meeting in Khabarovsk, a city in the Russian Far East, Putin acknowledged he has never been to the islands but plans to do so in the future. The Russian President expressed his support for the modernization of the airport in Kunashiri, one of the disputed islands, and voiced the need for developing tourism resources in the Kuril Islands. This announcement further complicates the strained ties between Russia and Japan, and has been perceived by some as a provocative move by Russia, exacerbating existing tensions.

The Historical Context and Implications

The Southern Kuril Islands form part of a chain that runs from Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula to Japan’s Hokkaido, creating a natural divide between the Sea of Okhotsk and the Pacific Ocean. Japan relinquished claims to the northern part of the Kuril Islands in a 1952 agreement, but the dispute over the Southern Kuril Islands persists. Repeated visits to the disputed islands by senior Russian officials have been met with protests from Japan, hindering ongoing peace treaty discussions.

The Wider Geopolitical Scene

In addition to this statement, the Kremlin has dismissed any attempts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine without Russia’s involvement as ‘absurd.’ This comes amidst escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with the threat of war looming. Furthermore, Germany’s expressed interest in Russia withdrawing its border guards from Armenia was noted, and a warning was issued to the United States that diplomatic relations could be severed. These developments mark significant shifts in the geopolitical landscape, with potential implications for international diplomatic ties and peacekeeping efforts.

Europe International Relations
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

