Punjab Police Investigates Alleged Assault on International Cyclists

An investigation is underway in Sadiqabad, Punjab, into an alleged assault on international cyclists by an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Police. The cyclists embroiled in the altercation were Charlie West from the UK, Alex Sidney from Italy, and Motahira from Iran.

Incident Details

The incident, which took place last Saturday, was caught on camera and has since been circulating on social media. The video footage reveals ASI Liaquat slapping a female cyclist and forcibly confiscating her camera following a heated confrontation. The disagreement sparked when the cyclists reportedly declined the security measures provided by the police as per standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Investigation Launched

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and have pledged to take action if ASI Liaquat is found guilty. A police spokesperson has suggested that the ASI's action was a response to the cyclists allegedly spraying an unknown substance at him. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are yet to release further details.

Current Status of the Cyclists

Currently, two of the cyclists, Charlie West and Alex Sidney, are lodged at a hotel in Sadiqabad, while Motahira has departed from the country. The incident has raised serious concerns about the conduct and professionalism of law enforcement, and questions Pakistan's reputation as a safe and welcoming destination for international tourists.