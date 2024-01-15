Peace Odyssey 2023: A Trilateral Step Towards Peace and Economic Collaboration

On December 16, 2023, the Korea Peace Foundation hosted the Peace Odyssey 2023, a symposium in Tokyo. The gathering served as a stage for discussions on Korea, Japan, and the United States’ collaboration to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula. The event also delved into the economic collaboration amidst the fourth industrial revolution.

Trilateral Cooperation: A Strategic Imperative

Lee Young-kwan, a seasoned businessman with experience in both Korea and Japan, shed light on the strategic importance of this trilateral cooperation in the current global trade environment. Amidst political tensions and territorial disputes, he underscored the need for Japan and Korea to maintain strong economic ties. Lee further suggested that the same approach should extend to Korea-China relations, emphasizing that economic cooperation was a significant aspect of national security.

Shifting Focus: From Growth to Sustainability

Waseda University Professor Yukiko Fukagawa proposed a profound shift from growth to sustainability, from zero-sum to positive-sum competition, and from establishment conflict to global cooperation. These ideas resonated deeply with Lee, who reiterated the role of economic ties in fostering peace and stability in the region.

Experience Speaks: Mutual Understanding and Synergy

Lee shared insights from his tenure at Toray Advanced Materials Korea. He highlighted the benefits of mutual understanding and synergy between Korean workers and Japanese technologies. He pointed out that such collaboration could lead to technological advancements and economic prosperity.

He concluded by envisioning a future where Korea creates cultural landmarks that elevate Seoul to the stature of a global cultural city, akin to the Eiffel Tower in Paris or the Statue of Liberty in New York. This, he believed, could further strengthen the nation’s global image and potentially promote peace and cooperation in the region.

Meanwhile, Korea, China, and Japan are contemplating a trilateral summit, potentially as a response to the Sino-U.S. conflict. The ball, it seems, is now in Japan’s court to take the initiative towards co-prosperity.