Pashinyan Highlights Priority of Returning Armenian Captives from Azerbaijan

In the Armenian National Assembly, a pivotal question-and-answer session unfolded between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the government. At the heart of this session was the pressing concern of the return of Armenian captives, hostages, and other detained persons from Azerbaijan. Pashinyan underlined the sensitivity of this issue and assured its continual presence in negotiations and dialogues with the participating entities.

Constant Agenda Item

The issue of repatriation of Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijani captivity was brought forth by Pashinyan during the governmental session. He emphasized how the matter has persistently remained on the agenda. In a significant development, he shared that 32 Armenian prisoners were repatriated in December 2023, which included 31 captives taken between 2020-2023 and one from Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2023.

Sensitivity of the Issue

Prime Minister Pashinyan acknowledged the delicate nature of the ongoing negotiations concerning the return of captives, hostages, and other detained individuals from Azerbaijan to Armenia. He stressed that these issues are not only continually discussed but also hold a high degree of sensitivity.

A Priority for the Government

