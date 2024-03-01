OXFAM Run Marathon Champions Equality for Informal Women Workers in Dhaka

The OXFAM Run marathon, a significant event spotlighting the fight against workplace inequalities for informal women workers, took place at Hatirjheel in Dhaka, drawing over a thousand participants. This initiative, supported by influential global organizations, aimed to shed light on critical issues such as wage discrimination, workplace violence, and the heightened job risks faced by this demographic.

Empowerment Through Participation

Highlighting the collective effort to address these injustices, the marathon featured not just athletes but also direct representatives from the affected group of informal women workers. Their involvement underscored the event's commitment to giving a voice to those often left unheard in the discourse on workplace equality. Distinguished guests, including government officials, ambassadors, and members from international organizations, lent their support, signifying the global importance of the cause championed by the OXFAM Run.

A Cultural Showcase of Solidarity

In a vibrant display of community and solidarity, the event also hosted a cultural gathering under the 'Suniti' project of Oxfam, which saw the active participation of hundreds of domestic workers. This aspect of the marathon served not only as entertainment but as a powerful statement on the unity and strength of women workers striving for a fairer workplace environment. It highlighted the broader scope of the marathon's objectives beyond the race itself, emphasizing the event's role in fostering a sense of community and shared purpose.

Global Support for Local Change

The OXFAM Run's impact was amplified by the backing of prestigious international bodies such as the Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, Global Affairs Canada, and Agency Française de Development. This collaboration showcased the global commitment to addressing and mitigating the challenges faced by informal women workers, not only in Bangladesh but around the world. The support from such organizations underscores the importance of international cooperation in the fight against workplace inequality and discrimination.

As the dust settles on the OXFAM Run marathon, the event's success in raising awareness and fostering dialogue around the critical issues facing informal women workers in Dhaka and beyond remains a beacon of hope. It highlights the potential for change when communities come together, supported by global allies, to champion the cause of equality and justice in the workplace. The marathon serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle against inequality and the importance of solidarity in overcoming these challenges.