No Regular Military Forces: An Uncommon Phenomenon Globally

Across the globe, 38 nations and territories identified by the CIA stand out for having no regular military forces, with an astounding 30 of them being islands. The lack of a military force can be attributed to geographical locations, historical circumstances, and geopolitical factors. These countries, often surrounded by vast expanses of water, have natural deterrents in place. Some have never had a military establishment, others have been demilitarized, or find themselves under the protection of former colonial powers or larger nations.

Geographical Concentration of Countries Without a Military

Central America, the Caribbean, and Australia and Oceania have the highest concentration of countries without a military. In such instances, regional organizations or countries take on defense responsibilities. The Netherlands, France, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States have notably stepped in to defend these nations. Despite the absence of a military, some of these countries maintain a national police force serving as a de facto military entity.

European Nations Sans Military

In Europe, seven autonomous regions, including four non-island nations, Andorra, Liechtenstein, San Marino, and Monaco, do not maintain military forces. The Vatican City, albeit small, escapes this list because the CIA considers the Swiss Guard a de facto military force. Among the countries that do not have a military are San Marino, Grenada, Costa Rica, and Hong Kong, with the latter being a special administrative region of China.

Costa Rica: An Unarmed State That Thrives

Costa Rica provides a fascinating example of a state that has chosen to remain unarmed. The country abolished its army in the late 1940s, a strategic move to guarantee civilian rule and channel resources towards public education and health care. In the 75 years since, Costa Rica has proven a pivotal point about voluntary disarmament and better resource distribution. The country's decision has been both a political and financial triumph. Today, while it lacks an army, Costa Rica maintains a police force in the form of the Public Force of Costa Rica.