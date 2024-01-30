Nigerian Defence Academy Inaugurates New French Language Lab

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna has made strides towards bridging the language gap with its French-speaking neighbors by inaugurating a new French language laboratory. This initiative comes as part of a project funded by the French Directorate for Cooperation in Security and Defence (DCSD).

Strengthening Franco-Nigerian Relations

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of important dignitaries such as the Defence Attaché, Colonel G Dujon, his deputy Lieutenant-Colonel R Chauvancy, the Commandant of the Academy, Major-General JO Ochai, alongside staff officers, French language teaching staff, and a delegation of cadets. In his address, Major-General Ochai underscored the importance of the France-Nigeria relationship in economic and security domains. He further highlighted the necessity for the Nigerian Armed Forces to learn French. This, he noted, would enhance interoperability with French-speaking neighbors, thereby strengthening integration within international or regional organizations that use French as an official language.

France's Commitment to Nigeria

Colonel Dujon, on the other hand, expressed France's strong interest in Nigeria, recognizing it as West Africa's most powerful country. He reiterated France's commitment to supporting the development of Nigeria's strategic and operational capability. In addition to this, he pledged to bolster the French language teaching program in the NDA and initiate new partnerships that would benefit the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Implications of the New French Language Lab

The establishment of the French Language Laboratory, financed by the French Embassy, marks a significant milestone in enhancing international cooperation and fostering mutual understanding. The importance of learning French for members of the Nigerian Armed Forces cannot be overemphasized. It not only facilitates interoperability with French-speaking neighbors but also strengthens integration within international or regional organizations where French is used as an official language.

In conclusion, the inauguration of the French Language Lab at the NDA is a commendable step towards fostering stronger Franco-Nigerian relations, enhancing Nigeria's strategic and operational capabilities, and promoting linguistic diversity within its armed forces.