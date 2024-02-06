New York City Reaches Out to Indian Travel Industry: Aims to Boost Tourism

At the heart of the globe's most vibrant city, New York City Tourism + Conventions recently concluded its annual sales mission in India, a strategic initiative aimed at reinforcing connections with the Indian travel industry and marketing New York City as a leading travel destination. This initiative is a testament to the city's unyielding commitment to fostering international tourism and contributing to its tourism recovery in the aftermath of the global pandemic.

Strengthening Ties with the Indian Travel Industry

With a delegation including partners such as Turkish Airlines and six tourism partners like the Empire State Building and Madame Tussauds, the mission focused on re-engaging the travel trade across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Delhi. The objective was to offer a diverse and personalized array of NYC experiences that resonate with the preferences of the Indian audience.

In a remarkable move, the mission, led by Makiko Matsuda Healy, the Senior Vice President of Tourism Market Development at New York City Tourism + Conventions, launched the NYC Travel Trade Academy program. With Hindi subtitles, this unique program aims to empower Indian travel professionals with essential destination knowledge about New York City, inspiring them to create personalized New York itineraries for their customers.

Advancing Tourism Recovery through B2B Engagements

This year's mission was punctuated with a host of activities, including business-to-business meetings and networking events to showcase the city's iconic landmarks, diverse neighborhoods, and a plethora of dining, shopping, and entertainment options. New York City, home to one of the world's busiest airport systems, welcomed 61.8 million travelers in 2023, marking a recovery of 93% of the city's record 2019 visitation levels. With 336,000 Indian travelers in 2023 and an anticipated 383,000 expected to visit this year, the city is on track to greet 64.5 million visitors this year.

Through these concerted efforts, New York City Tourism + Conventions is solidifying the city's place as a top-tier global travel destination, underpinning the narrative of resilience and recovery in the face of adversity.