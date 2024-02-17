NCGG and MEA Empower 2,557 Bangladeshi Civil Servants Through Capacity Building Program

In an era where governance and digital transformation are at the forefront of creating sustainable futures, the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) has taken a remarkable step forward. In collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), NCGG recently wrapped up a two-week capacity building program (CBP) for 84 Bangladeshi civil servants. This initiative, held in the picturesque locales of Mussoorie and the bustling capital of New Delhi, marked the completion of the 69th and 70th batches of the program. To date, a staggering total of 2,557 officers from Bangladesh have benefitted from this training, manifesting a stronger bond between India and Bangladesh through the realms of governance and digital empowerment.

Empowering Governance Across Borders

The CBP is a beacon of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program's success, aiming to bolster the capacity of an additional 1,800 Bangladeshi civil servants by the year 2025. The program meticulously covered critical areas such as land administration, justice delivery, and the digitalization of the central secretariat. Moreover, it placed a significant emphasis on the digital empowerment of citizens, a cornerstone for achieving efficacious governance and inclusive growth in today's digital era. The participants, comprising Deputy Secretaries and Up-Zilla Nirbahi Officers, embarked on a journey that not only enhanced their professional skills but also fostered a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities in public service.

Building Bridges Through Capacity Development

The CBP stands as a testament to the enduring partnership and mutual respect between India and Bangladesh. By facilitating an exchange of knowledge and best practices in governance, the program has laid the foundation for a collaborative approach to tackle the multifaceted challenges faced by both nations. The strategic focus on areas like digitalization reflects a shared vision for a digitally empowered South Asia, where access to information and services transcends geographic and socio-economic barriers. The success of the program underscores the pivotal role of capacity building in enhancing the efficacy of governance and catalyzing socio-economic development.

A Step Towards a Digital Future

As the 69th and 70th batches of the CBP conclude, the impact of these efforts is palpable. The 2557 Bangladeshi civil servants trained so far are now at the forefront of implementing transformative changes in their respective domains. This initiative is a harbinger of the positive outcomes that can be achieved through international cooperation and dedication to public service excellence. With the digital realm becoming increasingly central to governance, the focus on digital empowerment and justice delivery is poised to yield long-term benefits for the citizens of Bangladesh. The NCGG, with the support of the MEA, has indeed marked a significant milestone in the journey towards a digitally inclusive and well-governed society.

In conclusion, the capacity building program by NCGG and MEA is a shining example of how targeted training and international cooperation can lead to meaningful governance improvements. By equipping Bangladeshi civil servants with the necessary skills and knowledge, this initiative not only strengthens the administrative capabilities of Bangladesh but also fosters a closer relationship between the two neighboring countries. As the world continues to navigate the challenges of the 21st century, such collaborative efforts in governance and digital empowerment are essential for creating resilient and inclusive societies.