Myanmar Delegation Joins ASEAN and EU to Discuss Disinformation and Misinformation

In a critical meeting held at the JEN Singapore Tanglin hotel by Shangri-La, a delegation from Myanmar engaged in a comprehensive dialogue with the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) and the European Union (EU). This assembly, which included Myanmar's Minister to Singapore, U Zaw Zaw Soe, was focused on the increasingly significant issues of disinformation and misinformation.

Myanmar Delegation and the Scope of the Discussion

The Myanmar contingent was represented by U Zaw Zaw Soe, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information U Myint Kyaw, Deputy Director-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs U Man Hauk Thang, and Chairman of the Myanmar Press Council U Ohn Maung. Their presence in this international forum signifies the gravity of the situation and Myanmar's commitment to addressing disinformation and misinformation.

The meeting was facilitated by Singapore's Minister of Communications and Information, Mr. Tan Kiat How, who set the stage with his insightful opening speech. This was followed by welcoming remarks from Singaporean in-charge to AICHR, Dr. Shashi Jayakumar, and EU Ambassador to ASEAN, Mr. Sujiro Seam.

Impact of Misinformation and Disinformation

Key points of the discussion revolved around the impact of misinformation on international relations and the proliferation of fake news in the digital media landscape. The dialogue ventured into various approaches to handle fake news, the challenges in combating it, and the importance of disseminating accurate information.

Understanding the consequences of disinformation and misinformation, especially in the age of digital media, is crucial. It not only distorts the perception of individuals but can also potentially influence the dynamics of international relations. The delegation from Myanmar, the AICHR, and the EU are united in their commitment to address this critical issue.