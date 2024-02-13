Modi's UAE Visit Strengthens Economic and Cultural Ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in the United Arab Emirates for his seventh visit, reinforcing the deep-rooted ties between the two nations. Greeted by Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the leaders dove into discussions on bilateral agreements, including a potential bilateral investment treaty and long-term energy contracts.

A Meeting of Minds

The recent rendezvous between Modi and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Bin Zayed, signifies a shared vision for their respective nations. Former diplomat Veena Sikri, in an interview with IndiaFirst and Gaurav C Sawant, emphasized the strategic partnership and the potential for further cooperation in various sectors.

Economic Ties and Potential Bilateral Investment Treaty

With a focus on doubling bilateral trade to $100 billion, Modi's visit underscores the strong economic relationship between India and the UAE. The potential bilateral investment treaty could pave the way for increased investment and collaboration in sectors such as infrastructure, technology, and renewable energy.

Long-Term Energy Contracts and Cultural Exchange

As India seeks to secure its energy future, long-term energy contracts with the UAE are on the table. Moreover, Modi's visit includes addressing the World Governments Summit in Dubai and inaugurating a new Hindu temple near Abu Dhabi, highlighting the rich cultural exchange between the two nations.

Despite growing attacks on Muslims in India by Hindu nationalist groups, the UAE continues to support Modi's leadership. The Prime Minister's visit to the UAE underscores the importance of fostering strong diplomatic relationships and working together to address global challenges.

In the words of former diplomat Veena Sikri, "The strategic partnership between India and the UAE is a testament to the shared vision of our leaders and the potential for further cooperation in various sectors." As Modi continues his visit, the world watches with anticipation as these two nations forge a path towards increased collaboration and prosperity.