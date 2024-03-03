Modi's Strategic Dance with China: From Red Carpets to Border Clashes

In a series of high-profile encounters, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended gestures of diplomacy towards Chinese President Xi Jinping, only to face repeated military incursions from China. From the cordial meetings in Gujarat and Mamallapuram to the deadly clash in Galwan, relations between India and China have deteriorated, challenging Modi's image as a strong leader on national security.

Advertisment

Historical Hospitality Meets Modern Tensions

In 2014 and 2019, Modi's attempts to build a rapport with Xi through cultural diplomacy highlighted India's rich history and sovereign equality. However, these efforts were overshadowed by aggressive military actions from China, including the construction of a road in Ladakh and a fatal confrontation in Galwan that resulted in casualties on both sides. These incidents have not only strained bilateral relations but also raised questions about Modi's strategy towards China.

Strategic Missteps and Policy Paralysis

Advertisment

Experts criticize Modi's cautious approach to China, arguing it has been too passive to deter Xi's ambitions. Despite the clear threat posed by China's military and economic superiority, India's response has been limited to economic measures and infrastructure projects. Participation in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, is seen as insufficient without a stronger military alliance. Modi's reluctance to engage in military confrontation has, according to some, only invited further aggression from China.

Future Directions and International Dynamics

As Modi halts his diplomatic overtures towards Xi, the future of India-China relations hangs in balance. Experts advocate for a more proactive military posture along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and a reconsideration of India's strategic alliances. The United States could play a crucial role in supporting India, provided New Delhi is willing to deepen its strategic partnership. The challenge for Modi is to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape without compromising India's national security or territorial integrity.