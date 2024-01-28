McKinsey Study Unveils 'Geopolitical Distance' as a New Factor in International Trade

International trade, a cornerstone of the global economy, is undergoing a significant transformation. A recent study by the McKinsey Global Institute introduces a new metric in the analysis of international trade: 'geopolitical distance.' This innovative concept expands upon traditional factors such as economic size and geographical proximity, offering fresh insights into the dynamics of global commerce.

Deciphering Geopolitical Distance

The concept of geopolitical distance is derived from the voting patterns of the United Nations General Assembly resolutions. Although not legally binding, the resolutions serve as indicators of geopolitical alignments and the propensity of nations to align their interests. The study charted countries on a scale from zero to ten based on votes on 201 high-profile resolutions between 2005 and 2022, positioning the United States at zero and Iran at ten.

Impact on International Trade

The concept of geopolitical distance reveals intriguing patterns in international trade. European nations, for instance, predominantly trade within their geopolitical sphere, while Australia, due to its geographical and geopolitical remoteness, faces unique challenges. The United States, having a moderate geopolitical trade distance owing to its size and lack of nearby prospering nations, presents an interesting case to study.

The Emergence of 'Friendshoring'

The study also discovered an emerging trend towards 'friendshoring,' where countries are increasingly trading with geopolitical allies. This is evident in the US reducing its trade distance by 10% since 2017, partially by curtailing imports from China. However, friendshoring has its limitations. Countries in the middle of the geopolitical spectrum, such as Brazil, India, and Mexico, cannot afford to trade solely with ideologically similar nations due to their collective economic insignificance. Friendshoring could also create supply chain vulnerabilities due to over-reliance on limited trading partners.

China's Geopolitical Trade Strategy

For China, friendshoring means fostering relations with neutral countries, particularly those in Central Asia and the Middle East. The study, however, acknowledges that geopolitical alignments are not static. Recent conflicts, such as the Ukraine invasion and Israel-Gaza tensions, may shift alliances, potentially bringing non-aligned countries closer to China as it seeks to reduce its geopolitical trade distance.

The introduction of geopolitical distance into the analysis of international trade is a significant development. It underscores the intertwined nature of economics and international politics, and the need for nations to consider these factors in their trade strategies. As the world continues to evolve, so too will the landscapes of trade and geopolitics, demanding constant adaptation and innovation from countries around the globe.