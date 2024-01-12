en English
Asia

Maldives' Outreach to China: Implications for India's Strategic Interests

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:47 pm EST
Maldives’ Outreach to China: Implications for India’s Strategic Interests

The Maldives, known for its breathtaking natural beauty and luxurious resorts, has recently intensified its tourist outreach to China, stirring up a wave of implications for India’s strategic interests in the region. The Indian Ocean, a stage for geostrategic competition, is witnessing a potential shift in influence as the Maldives strengthens its ties with China.

A Bid to Revive Tourism

The COVID-19 pandemic brought international travel to a grinding halt, causing a significant plunge in the Maldives’ tourism revenue. Now, as global travel restrictions begin to ease, the Maldives is actively courting Chinese tourists once again, who were previously the largest contributors to its tourism sector.

The Geostrategic Competition

India, with its long-standing interests in the Indian Ocean, cannot overlook this development. The 2024 general elections looming large, India needs to carefully consider the domestic and international implications of the Maldives’ outreach to China on its foreign policy and economic interests. A cryptic mention of ‘India 2024 X Corp.’ suggests potential corporate interests tied to these developments, although the specifics remain to be uncovered.

The Maldives-China Partnership

The Maldivian government has embarked on a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China, encompassing projects like the expansion of the Velana International Airport and the development of Male’s Commercial Port. Also under discussion is China’s Belt and Road Initiative and its potential impact on India. The partnership was solidified as Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, resulting in the signing of 20 key agreements, one of which aims at boosting tourism cooperation.

Meanwhile, derogatory comments by Maldivian ministers against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have strained relations between the Maldives and India, putting the Maldivian tourism industry at risk of a boycott by Indian tourists, who are among the country’s largest revenue contributors.

The unfolding scenario in the Indian Ocean paints a complex picture of geopolitical rivalry, strategic interests and the relentless pursuit of economic recovery in a post-pandemic world.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Asia

