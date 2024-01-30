Keimyung Adams College Revitalizes Cultural Exchange with Philippine School, Contributes to Facility Enhancement

Keimyung University's Keimyung Adams College (KAC) breathes life into its commitment to global sharing of education and values as students and staff participate in a cultural exchange program at Manuel Regalado Elementary School (MARES) in Murcia. This week-long immersion, which started after a three-year gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saw KAC contribute almost $10,000 for the enhancement of school facilities at MARES.

Revamping MARES: A Philanthropic Endeavor

The improvements furnished by KAC included an extensive extension of the covered court, a community stage, a replacement of the dilapidated roofing, a covered lunch counter for students, and a sea-themed mural gracing the school's perimeter fence. Such contributions are not merely infrastructural but are investments in the overall educational experience of MARES students. The KAC delegation, guided by Dean Dr. Seo Jung Soo and administrators Kim Kyung Hee and Kim Sang Woo, comprised 29 students from diverse academic disciplines.

Fostering Cultural Exchange and Bonds

During their stay, the KAC students engaged in a vibrant exchange of culture and experiences with the MARES community. They immersed themselves in the local way of life and shared insights into Korean culture, history, and practices. This cross-cultural interaction fostered a sense of global community, transcending geographical and cultural boundaries.

Keimyung University's Global Mission

Founded on a Christian educational foundation in 1954, Keimyung University has been a pivotal platform for international students. The university initiated its Global Volunteer Corps Program in 2002, aiming to share the benefits of their education and Christian values globally. The cultural exchange program with MARES is a testament to this commitment and reflects the university's dedication to making a global impact through education and cultural understanding.