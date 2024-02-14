Kazakhstan's President Invites Qatari Investors to Boost Bilateral Trade and Seize New Opportunities

Kazakhstan's President Invites Qatari Investors to Seize New Opportunities

During the Kazakh-Qatari investment roundtable in Doha, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended an invitation to Qatari companies to explore the vast potential of the Kazakh market and leverage new business opportunities. With a commitment to providing tax and customs preferences, project co-financing, and export support mechanisms, the Kazakh government is eager to elevate the partnership to unprecedented levels.

Strengthening the Kazakh-Qatari Partnership

President Tokayev proposed intensifying the efforts of the Kazakh-Qatari High-Level Joint Commission and the Business Council to facilitate collaboration and propel economic ties to new heights. A recently ratified Agreement on Encouragement and Mutual Protection of Investments is expected to fortify investment cooperation between the nations.

Kazakhstan aims to increase the volume of bilateral trade with Qatar to half a billion dollars, capitalizing on the strengths of both economies.

Trans-Caspian International Transport Route: A Gateway to Prosperity

Highlighting the benefits of investing in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), President Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan's commitment to expanding and diversifying its transit and logistics capabilities. Major infrastructure projects, such as the port of Aktau, international airports in Astana and Almaty, and high-quality logistics nodes, are set to revolutionize connectivity in the region.

The Middle Corridor, linking China and the EU through Central Asia, promises increased cargo traffic and reduced delivery times from China to Europe. As a critical component of this corridor, Kazakhstan offers unparalleled access to burgeoning markets.

A Bright Future of Economic Cooperation

Expressing gratitude to Qatar and the Qatari Businessmen Association for their support in developing economic relations, President Tokayev acknowledged the signing of various commercial documents totaling almost $18 billion of investments. This strong commitment to economic cooperation is further strengthened by a visa-free regime and increased flights between the two countries.

During the President's visit to Qatar, discussions were held on cooperation issues in international organizations, food security, and bilateral talks with HH the Amir. Agreements and MoUs were signed to enhance economic cooperation, emphasizing the expansion of dialogue, intensification of trade and economic ties, and the development of a strategic partnership.

Promising projects in energy, agriculture, gas processing, and gas chemistry sectors were discussed, along with plans for investment projects in healthcare. The roundtable concluded with the signing of four MoUs to increase cooperation and boost bilateral trade.

As the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan continue to strengthen their relations across political, economic, investment, and social spheres, the promising future of their partnership is evident.

