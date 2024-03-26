Kazakhstan Elevates Global Peace Role at 148th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Geneva

ASTANA – Yerlan Koshanov, chairman of the Mazhilis, underscored Kazakhstan's pivotal role in fostering global peace and sustainable development at the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) on March 25 in Geneva. This gathering, uniting delegates from 150 member countries, served as a platform for Koshanov to extend condolences to Russia for the recent terrorist attack and to highlight Kazakhstan's diplomatic efforts under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's leadership towards achieving political reforms, a democratic society, and global disarmament.

Emphasizing Peace and Sustainable Development

Koshanov reiterated Kazakhstan's commitment to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals and announced the establishment of a UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. He detailed Kazakhstan's significant efforts in promoting gender equality, international and logistics cooperation, and addressing pressing global issues such as food security, water resource management, and climate change. Notably, Kazakhstan's initiatives, such as the One Water Summit and the forthcoming Regional Climate Summit planned under the UN auspices in 2026, were highlighted as key contributions to global stability.

Strengthening International Cooperation

During the assembly, Koshanov's meeting with IPU President Tulia Ackson was pivotal in discussing ways to enhance cooperation between the Kazakh Parliament and the IPU. Their talks emphasized parliamentary diplomacy's role in bolstering political, economic, and humanitarian ties, in line with Kazakhstan's Foreign Policy Concept. Koshanov's invitation to Ackson for an official visit to Kazakhstan and to participate in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in 2025 underscores the country's dedication to fostering international dialogue and understanding.

Advancing Global Disarmament and Dialogue

Kazakhstan's leadership in advocating for the prohibition of nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons, along with its regular Congresses of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, showcases its influential position in promoting global disarmament and interfaith dialogue. Koshanov's address at the IPU assembly underlined Kazakhstan's active role in establishing peace and understanding across nations, further solidifying its status as a key player in international diplomacy and sustainable development.

As the assembly concluded, Koshanov's engagements and the strategic initiatives presented demonstrate Kazakhstan's unwavering commitment to global peace, security, and sustainability. Through its proactive approach to international cooperation and dialogue, Kazakhstan continues to pave the way for a more harmonious and sustainable world, encouraging other nations to join in its efforts towards achieving these noble goals.