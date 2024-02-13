Jordan and Iraq Sign Landmark Energy Cooperation Deal: A New Era of Regional Collaboration

In a monumental stride towards regional energy cooperation, Jordan and Iraq have sealed a deal to initiate the transmission of 40 megawatts (MW) of electricity to Iraq's Al-Rutbah district in the Anbar Governorate. The agreement, spearheaded by the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) and Iraq's General Company for Electricity Transmission, was signed on a Sunday earlier this month, marking a significant milestone in the interconnected energy landscape of the Middle East.

A Beacon of Collaboration

The agreement, which modifies the initial electrical energy sales contract, is the first of its kind between the two nations. It paves the way for a 132kV interconnection that will not only power Iraq's energy demands but also foster a synchronous electrical connection between the two countries. This joint endeavor is expected to enhance energy exchange and contribute to the stability of electrical systems on both sides.

Phased Approach to Power

The project will be rolled out in phases, with the first phase targeting the supply of 40 megawatts to Iraq. This initial phase is a substantial step, addressing approximately 40 megawatts of Iraq's energy needs. However, this is just the beginning.

By the third quarter of 2024, the second phase of the project is anticipated to increase the transfer capacity to 150-200MW. This escalation in capacity is a testament to the commitment of both nations to bolster their energy cooperation. In the medium term, further connecting phases are planned to raise the supply to 500 megawatts.

Implications and Future Prospects

This agreement holds immense implications for the energy sector in both Jordan and Iraq. It is expected to significantly improve electrical energy interchange and system stability between the two countries. Moreover, it sets a precedent for future collaborations, signaling a new era of regional energy cooperation.

As the Middle East continues to grapple with its energy demands, this agreement stands as a beacon of hope. It underscores the potential of cross-border collaborations to address energy needs, foster regional stability, and drive economic growth.

In conclusion, the recent agreement between Jordan and Iraq is more than just an electrical energy sales contract. It is a symbol of unity, a testament to the power of collaboration, and a stepping stone towards a more interconnected and sustainable energy future.