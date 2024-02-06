Japanese Embassy Grants PHP6.1M to Manila Foundation for Cataract Surgery Equipment

In a bid to support underprivileged cataract patients in Metro Manila, the Japanese Embassy in Manila has signed an agreement with the Foundation of Our Lady of Peace Mission, Inc. (FOLPMI). The alliance, which involves providing a grant totaling PHP6.1 million, is part of the Japanese Government's Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP). This initiative is specifically targeting the procurement of advanced eye surgery equipment, thus paving the path for affordable and high-quality cataract surgeries for the less fortunate.

Project Overview

Introduced by Dr. Tadashi Hattori, a seasoned ophthalmologist with over two decades of experience offering free services in Vietnam, the project aims to mitigate the struggles faced by the city's cataract patients. For many of them, receiving timely surgery is a challenge due to the high costs and the long wait times at public hospitals. The funding is expected to provide significant assistance in overcoming these hurdles.

Equipment and Impact

The grant will be allocated towards the procurement of a new phacoemulsification device and a microscope. These tools are crucial in assisting doctors to treat patients more effectively. It is anticipated that the impact of this initiative will be felt among the approximately 146,000 cataract patients in Metro Manila, particularly the over 30 percent who have been grappling with delayed surgeries.

Japan's Commitment to the Philippines

The Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines, Kazuhiko Koshikawa, underscored Japan's commitment to assisting the Philippines in achieving sustainable and inclusive growth. He further highlighted the GGP's focus on making immediate impacts by addressing specific community needs. Sister Eva Fidela Maamo, MD, the founder of FOLPMI, will oversee the project, ensuring that the benefits of the grant reach those most in need.