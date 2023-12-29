en English
International Relations

Israel Defense Forces Launch Large-Scale Attacks on Gaza Strip in Escalating Conflict

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:39 pm EST
In what marks a significant escalation in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have launched a large-scale military operation targeting the Gaza Strip. This operation was a response to an earlier incident in which rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israeli territory, intensifying regional tensions and sparking fears of a broader conflict.

The Escalation

Israeli forces, in a broad wave of military action, bombarded cities, towns, and refugee camps across Gaza overnight, resulting in numerous casualties. This conflict has already displaced approximately 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million population from their homes, and aid workers report severe shortages of food, fuel, and medical supplies. This has led to a humanitarian crisis with 1 in 4 Palestinians in Gaza reportedly starving.

On the Ground

The IDF’s offensive has resulted in the deaths of over 21,100 Palestinians, with thousands of militants believed to be among the fatalities. The Israeli army took responsibility for a devastating airstrike on a Palestinian refugee camp, resulting in at least 86 deaths and dozens of injuries, attributed to ‘improper ordnance.’ In retaliation for a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas, Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, causing significant casualties and widespread infrastructure destruction.

International Reactions

The international community has voiced its concern over the escalating violence and called for restraint and de-escalation. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed Israel’s military campaign with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, emphasizing the importance of protecting Gaza’s civilians. The IDF’s actions have also led to the displacement of civilians and the accidental killing of hostages, leading to international calls for peace and resolution.

The situation remains volatile, with the potential for further military actions and civilian casualties if the conflict continues to escalate. The world watches, hoping for a swift resolution to this crisis and an end to the cycle of violence that has plagued the region for so long.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

