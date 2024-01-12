en English
International Relations

Iraqi and Omani Foreign Ministers Urge Restraint Amid Regional Tensions

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:11 am EST
Iraqi and Omani Foreign Ministers Urge Restraint Amid Regional Tensions

In a recent phone call, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi underscored the necessity of temperance and the prevention of further conflict escalation in the region. The dialogue, as reported by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, centered on the escalating tensions in the Red Sea area and Yemen.

Addressing Roots of Conflict

The ministers highlighted the importance of addressing the root causes of the conflict. This includes halting what they referred to as ‘Zionist aggression’ and lifting the blockade on the Gaza Strip. Their conversation highlighted a shared concern over regional stability and the potential for more widespread conflict if the current issues are not adequately managed.

A Call for Restraint

Reflecting on the alarming developments and dangerous escalation in the Red Sea region and Yemen, the foreign ministers emphasized the critical need for self-restraint. They urged relevant parties to prevent the expansion of conflict in the volatile region, thereby protecting lives and ensuring the stability of the region.

United in Concern

These two senior officials’ dialogue underscores their shared concern over regional stability and the potential for broader conflict if current issues are not effectively managed. Their call for moderation and prevention of conflict escalation offers a way forward in these troubled times, making clear the urgent need for diplomatic solutions to the region’s pressing problems.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

