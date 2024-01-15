Iran's Ballistic Missile Strikes: Defiance, Tensions, and Global Security Concerns

Iran has escalated tensions with the United States by launching ballistic missile strikes on areas in Iraq hosting U.S. and coalition troops. This assault signifies Tehran's defiance against the perceived American influence in the region, and its repercussions raise concerns about Middle East stability and the potential for further military confrontations.

Advertisment

Ballistic Strikes on Iraq

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has claimed responsibility for a series of missile attacks on the U.S. Consulate in Erbil, Northern Iraq. These attacks led to a temporary suspension of all inbound and outbound flights at Erbil International Airport. The strikes are seen as the latest expression of ongoing retaliation by Iran-aligned militia groups against the U.S.-led coalition present in Iraq and Syria. This retaliatory aggression has further strained relations with the Iraqi government, leading to demands for the expulsion of coalition forces from the country.

Iran's Advancing Ballistic Missile Program

Advertisment

The recent years, particularly under the Biden administration, have witnessed significant advancements in Iran's ballistic missile capabilities. The absence of stringent oversight from world leaders, notably the United States, has fueled the provision of ballistic missiles by Iran to non-state actors, terrorist and militia groups, and rogue states. This poses a considerable threat to global security. Iran's ballistic missile program has proliferated due to the lifting of sanctions on key manufacturers and suppliers of military-grade dual-use goods for Iran's missile projects, and various policies adopted by the Biden administration.

Global Implications and the Call for Action

With the Middle East's most extensive ballistic missile arsenal, Iran is the only country to have acquired long-range ballistic missiles before possessing nuclear weapons. The Iranian regime is primarily designing these advanced missiles as delivery vehicles for nuclear weapons and supplying them to terrorist groups. In a concerning development, Russia is considering purchasing ballistic missiles from Iran. The growing influence of Iran in the weapons manufacturing sector, coupled with its plans to establish production facilities in foreign countries, accelerates the production of advanced ballistic missiles and other weaponry. As Iran continues its aggressive expansion, the international community, particularly the Biden administration, is urged to enforce and broaden the scope of existing sanctions, targeting Iran's ballistic missile program and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Persistent pressure on Iranian leaders is vital to disrupt their accelerating programs to produce nuclear weapons and the missiles to deliver them.