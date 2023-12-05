Iran and Russia Enter Strategic Pact to Counter Western Sanctions

On 5th of December, Iran and Russia officially agreed to a strategic pact targeted at countering and mitigating the impact of unilateral sanctions levied by Western powers. This significant move was orchestrated by Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, and was signed in Moscow.

Context of the Agreement

This critical declaration was reached in the backdrop of a meeting of Caspian Sea littoral states which included Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan. The declaration, formally known as the Declaration of the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran on ways and means of countering, softening, and compensation of negative consequences of unilateral coercion measures, is a strategic move to alleviate and compensate for the economic fallout from the sanctions.

Historical Background

Both Iran and Russia have been on the receiving end of significant sanctions from the United States and its allies. Iran has been grappling with sanctions since 2018 after the US unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal. Russia, on the other hand, has faced escalating sanctions following its initiation of a war in Ukraine early in 2022.

Details of the Agreement

The specific measures to be undertaken under the declaration to counter and compensate for the foreign sanctions have not yet been made public. The signing of this pact took place after extensive discussions on bilateral and international issues held at the Russian Foreign Ministry. These deliberations had a particular focus on the conflict in Gaza and the Israeli regime's actions against the Palestinians.

The increased cooperation between Tehran and Moscow became more pronounced in early 2022 when the United States and its allies imposed a raft of sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Implications of the Agreement

The signing of the declaration underscores the deepening strategic alignment between Russia and Iran, particularly against the backdrop of mounting pressure from Western nations. It marks an important step in their joint efforts to overcome what they term as 'illegal sanctions' and is a testament to increasing coordination of efforts by members of the world community to combat these sanctions.