Indian-Origin Student Brutally Attacked in Chicago: Safety Concerns Surface

In a shocking incident, Syed Mazahir Ali, an Indian-origin student, was assaulted and robbed near his West Ridge apartment in Chicago. The attack occurred on February 4th, and a video that has since circulated widely online bears witness to the brutal incident. Ali, who is pursuing his master's degree at Indiana Wesleyan University, described in the video how he was cornered, kicked, and punched by four assailants. They then proceeded to rob him of his phone.

Attack Leaves Ali Injured and Traumatized

The attack inflicted not only physical damage – leaving Ali with cuts and bruises – but also emotional trauma. Additional footage depicts the horrifying scenes of Ali being chased and beaten. The incident has left him in shock, and Ali expressed his distress stating that despite coming to America to fulfill his dreams, the attack has left him deeply traumatized.

Concerns and Reactions

Back home in Hyderabad, his family, including his wife and three minor children, are extremely worried about his health and safety. In an attempt to assist her husband, Ali's wife has reached out to India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, seeking help to travel to the US. The incident has further sparked doubts about the security in America among Ali's family. His cousin has even contemplated the prospect of returning to India, citing concerns over safety.

Increasing Attacks on Indian-Origin Students

The attack on Ali is a part of an alarming trend, with recent reports indicating a rise in the number of attacks on Indian-origin students in the United States. The severity of the incident and its implications for the Indian student community residing abroad has raised serious concerns and demands for ensuring their safety and well-being.