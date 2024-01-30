Indian Navy Ship Rescues 19 Pakistani Nationals in Anti-Piracy Operation

The Indian Navy Ship (INS) Sumitra has executed a successful anti-piracy operation off the coast of Somalia, rescuing 19 Pakistani nationals who were held captive by Somali pirates. This operation underscores the sustained efforts of international forces in combating piracy in the region, a menace that has been jeopardizing maritime security for years.

A Successful Anti-Piracy Operation

As part of its Anti-Piracy and Maritime Security Operations East of Somalia and Gulf of Aden, INS Sumitra rescued 19 Pakistani crew members from the fishing vessel Al Naeemi, which had been hijacked by armed Somali pirates. This operation thwarted a piracy attempt, intercepted the hijacked vessel, and ensured the safe release of the crew. Besides the Pakistani nationals, the ship also liberated 17 Iranian crew members from another commandeered fishing vessel. The swift and relentless efforts of INS Sumitra averted further acts of piracy in the Southern Arabian Sea.

Increased Surveillance and Reinforced Maritime Security

With persistent pirate attacks targeting merchant vessels in the region, the Indian Navy has ramped up surveillance in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden. This successful rescue operation not only safeguarded the safety of the Pakistani nationals but also fortified the message that piracy will not be tolerated. The Indian Navy's Marine Commandos played a crucial role in the operation, underscoring their commitment to safety and security in the Indian Ocean region.

International Cooperation and Maritime Security

This rescue mission accentuates the cooperative nature of maritime security operations, where nations collaborate to guarantee the safety and security of international waters. Within 36 hours, INS Sumitra rescued two hijacked fishing vessels along with 36 crew members, 19 Pakistani and 17 Iranian in the southern Arabian Sea. This operation is a testament to the Indian Navy's commitment to maritime security and the preservation of safe shipping lanes.