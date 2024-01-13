en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

ICC and ILANUD Unite to Promote Rule of Law and Criminal Justice

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
ICC and ILANUD Unite to Promote Rule of Law and Criminal Justice

On January 11, 2024, a landmark agreement was signed between two powerful global institutions – the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the United Nations Latin American Institute for the Prevention of Crime and the Treatment of Offenders (ILANUD). This agreement signifies a burgeoning collaboration, designed to enhance and promote the rule of law and criminal justice, stretching its influence from Latin America and the Caribbean to the rest of the world.

Shared Objectives

Under the stewardship of the ICC President, Judge Piotr Hofmański, and the Director of ILANUD, Douglas Durán Chavarría, the initiative aims to foster an environment of knowledge exchange, shared expertise, and a deep-rooted commitment to the advancement of human rights. Both the ICC, rooted in the Rome Statute, and ILANUD, with its special mandate in criminal justice systems, converge on a common goal – the strengthening of criminal justice systems worldwide.

Components of Cooperation

The cooperation agreement will serve as a catalyst for close consultation on matters of mutual interest, training, and assistance for personnel. It aims to delve into topics such as evidence, judicial proceedings, protection of victims and witnesses, and prison management. This agreement is not just about building bridges between the two institutions but also about creating a robust platform for enriching their respective mandates.

A Step Forward

This partnership is indeed a step forward in the concerted effort to work together on issues of mutual interest. It also seeks to promote a greater understanding of the ICC’s founding treaty within the regions of Latin America and the Caribbean. A shared vision, a common goal, and a resolve for international cooperation – all these elements are encapsulated in this agreement, indicating a promising start to a better, more just world order.

0
International Relations
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
1 min ago
Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024: Uganda Prepares for International Spotlight
In a significant stride for diplomacy and global dialogue, Uganda is gearing up to host the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit. Scheduled for 15 to 20 January 2024, the event is poised to assemble leaders and representatives from over 120 member states, embodying the spirit of mutual cooperation and eschewing alignment with any major power
Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024: Uganda Prepares for International Spotlight
Escalation of Conflict in the Middle East and Red Sea: A Tipping Point for Global Security
28 mins ago
Escalation of Conflict in the Middle East and Red Sea: A Tipping Point for Global Security
Middle East and Red Sea Conflict Escalation: A Threat to Regional Stability
29 mins ago
Middle East and Red Sea Conflict Escalation: A Threat to Regional Stability
John Walugembe Calls Out 'Trade Bullying' by Powerful Nations
1 min ago
John Walugembe Calls Out 'Trade Bullying' by Powerful Nations
Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Uganda: The Next Big Talk in International Relations
2 mins ago
Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Uganda: The Next Big Talk in International Relations
Ex-Prime Minister of Belgium Highlights Potential for Strengthened India-EU Relations
11 mins ago
Ex-Prime Minister of Belgium Highlights Potential for Strengthened India-EU Relations
Latest Headlines
World News
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
22 seconds
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
Real Madrid's Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League
45 seconds
Real Madrid's Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Discloses Tax Returns, Urging Transparency Among Political Leaders
52 seconds
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Discloses Tax Returns, Urging Transparency Among Political Leaders
Royal Air Force vs Royal Navy: A Clash of Camaraderie and Competition
1 min
Royal Air Force vs Royal Navy: A Clash of Camaraderie and Competition
ORCHA and Alpha MD Unveil Strategic Partnership to Bolster Digital Health in India
1 min
ORCHA and Alpha MD Unveil Strategic Partnership to Bolster Digital Health in India
John Walugembe Calls Out 'Trade Bullying' by Powerful Nations
1 min
John Walugembe Calls Out 'Trade Bullying' by Powerful Nations
Difficult Talks Anticipated as US and Russia Discuss Ukraine in Geneva
2 mins
Difficult Talks Anticipated as US and Russia Discuss Ukraine in Geneva
Qatar Embraces Football Fervor Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
2 mins
Qatar Embraces Football Fervor Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
Knight Frank Calls for Bids for Historic Odsal Stadium Lease
3 mins
Knight Frank Calls for Bids for Historic Odsal Stadium Lease
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
54 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app