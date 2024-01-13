ICC and ILANUD Unite to Promote Rule of Law and Criminal Justice

On January 11, 2024, a landmark agreement was signed between two powerful global institutions – the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the United Nations Latin American Institute for the Prevention of Crime and the Treatment of Offenders (ILANUD). This agreement signifies a burgeoning collaboration, designed to enhance and promote the rule of law and criminal justice, stretching its influence from Latin America and the Caribbean to the rest of the world.

Shared Objectives

Under the stewardship of the ICC President, Judge Piotr Hofmański, and the Director of ILANUD, Douglas Durán Chavarría, the initiative aims to foster an environment of knowledge exchange, shared expertise, and a deep-rooted commitment to the advancement of human rights. Both the ICC, rooted in the Rome Statute, and ILANUD, with its special mandate in criminal justice systems, converge on a common goal – the strengthening of criminal justice systems worldwide.

Components of Cooperation

The cooperation agreement will serve as a catalyst for close consultation on matters of mutual interest, training, and assistance for personnel. It aims to delve into topics such as evidence, judicial proceedings, protection of victims and witnesses, and prison management. This agreement is not just about building bridges between the two institutions but also about creating a robust platform for enriching their respective mandates.

A Step Forward

This partnership is indeed a step forward in the concerted effort to work together on issues of mutual interest. It also seeks to promote a greater understanding of the ICC’s founding treaty within the regions of Latin America and the Caribbean. A shared vision, a common goal, and a resolve for international cooperation – all these elements are encapsulated in this agreement, indicating a promising start to a better, more just world order.