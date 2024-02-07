Hollywood Strikes Trigger Significant Downturn in UK Film and TV Production

The ripple effects of the Hollywood double strike involving SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America have significantly disrupted the UK film industry. The British Film Institute has reported a staggering 35% decrease in high-end film and TV production spending in the UK for 2023, directly attributed to the US strikes.

Industry's Recovery Slowed Down

The decline in spending is a stark contrast to the post-Covid boom, signaling a deceleration in the industry's recovery momentum post-strike. Major projects such as Universal's "How To Train Your Dragon" and Plan B's "Hedda" have been delayed, leading to content shortages and potential struggles for cinemas to attract audiences.

Strikes Impact on Box Office and Broadcasters

The UK box office showed a slight increase in 2023 but remained 24% behind 2019's results. The strikes have extended their effects to streamers and broadcasters, who now face challenges with subscriber retention and viewership. As a response, an acceleration in post-production schedules is being observed.

Future Negotiations and Global Implications

Upcoming negotiations for the Teamsters and IATSE in the US might lead to further strikes, impacting international productions. In the UK, the union Bectu is engaged in its battles, unable to strike due to local laws but has secured a recent deal on drama pricing. Similarly, in France and Germany, TV crews and cast unions are pursuing new collective agreements. This situation signals a global trend towards a stronger pursuit of better working conditions in the entertainment industry.