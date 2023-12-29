en English
Conflict & Defence

Hamas Delegation to Discuss Egyptian Cease-Fire Proposal for Gaza

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:57 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 12:36 am EST
Hamas Delegation to Discuss Egyptian Cease-Fire Proposal for Gaza

As tension and violence continue to grip Gaza, a ray of hope emerges in the form of an Egyptian cease-fire proposal. The proposal is due to be discussed by a delegation from Hamas, the group at the heart of the conflict. This planned visit to Cairo comes amid escalating violence, with Israel having launched an aerial bombardment and ground invasion on Gaza since October 7, leading to the deaths of over 21,320 Palestinians, primarily women and children. The Israeli action is in retaliation to a Hamas attack that claimed around 1,140 Israeli lives, as reported by Agence France Presse (AFP).

Stages of the Cease-Fire Proposal

The Egyptian cease-fire initiative is to be implemented in three stages. These include renewable cease-fires, a phased exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, and ultimately, a permanent cease-fire to stop Israeli military actions in Gaza. The proposal also calls for the formation of a technocratic Palestinian government to govern and rebuild Gaza once the conflict ends.

Concerns and Observations

A high-level delegation from Hamas’s political office in Qatar is set to review the proposal and present their observations. These are expected to include concerns about the logistics of the exchanges and the number of Palestinian prisoners slated for release.

Despite the ongoing conflict, some progress has been made. Last month, a temporary truce, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, was put into effect, leading to the release of 80 Israelis and 240 Palestinians. Diaa Rashwan, the head of Egypt’s State Information Services, stated that the proposal’s primary objective is to end the bloodshed, cease aggression against Gaza, and restore regional peace and security.

Conflict & Defence International Relations Palestine
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

