GRI Launches Groundbreaking Standard for Mining Sector Sustainability

The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) has heralded a new era of transparency and accountability in the mining sector with the launch of GRI 14: Mining Sector 2024, a first-of-its-kind global standard. This robustly developed standard is designed to address the sustainability impacts of the mining sector comprehensively, covering 25 critical topics, including environmental damage, community and worker welfare, emissions, waste, human rights, climate change, and community engagement. The standard is a timely response to the increasing demand for responsible mineral supply, a necessity for the ongoing energy transitions.

A Unified Reporting Framework

The newly launched standard offers mining companies a unified set of metrics for reporting their impacts. This harmonization is set to facilitate a higher level of transparency and accountability within the sector. The GRI 14: Mining Sector 2024 addresses three new topics not previously covered by GRI, explicitly tailings management, artisanal and small-scale mining, and operations in conflict zones. In doing so, it enables a more holistic view of the sector's sustainability impacts, furthering the cause of responsible mining.

Backing from High-Profile Organizations

The GRI's latest initiative has garnered support from several high-profile organizations, including the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), International Energy Agency (IEA), Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), and Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA). These organizations share the view that the new standard has the potential to promote sustainability, enhance accountability, and provide a balanced approach to the industry's challenges.

A Tool for Stakeholder Engagement

The GRI 14: Mining Sector 2024 is not just a standard for mining companies; it is a tool for local communities, investors, and other stakeholders. It provides a platform for these groups to engage in sustainability discussions and hold mining companies accountable for their practices. By offering a detailed disclosure and due diligence framework, the standard facilitates informed investment and sourcing decisions, contributing to the broader goal of sustainable development.