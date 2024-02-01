Global Solidarity Post-COVID-19: A Fading Dream Amid Rising Conflicts

As the dust from the COVID-19 pandemic begins to settle, the world is waking up to a grim realization: The dream of a united global front, born out of shared adversity, has dissipated. Instead, the world has reverted to a state of conflict and division, propelling us towards the brink of a crumbling global order, reminiscent of the post-World War II era.

Global Conflicts on the Rise

Violent conflicts have become a common headline, from the tensions in Russia and Ukraine to the devastating wars in Yemen and Sudan. The international community's inability to effectively intervene in these conflicts is a glaring testament to the diminishing relevance of the United Nations Security Council, a cornerstone of the post-WWII order.

As this tumultuous landscape unfolds, inequality between the Global North and South deepens. The South, already burdened with a hefty debt, faces an uphill battle in the face of these geopolitical shifts. Meanwhile, the rise of populism and authoritarianism threatens to further undermine democratic values and human rights.

The U.S.-China Rivalry and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

The intensifying rivalry between the U.S. and China, the world's two superpowers, has added a new layer of complexity to global politics. Similarly, the escalating conflict between Hamas and Israel, marked by atrocities against civilians on both sides, demands immediate attention from the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.

Amid these geopolitical tensions, the disregard for international law and norms is growing more blatant. The West's relationship with the Arab and Muslim world is deteriorating, with the latter losing faith in Western values. UN Secretary-General António Guterres acknowledges the underlying issues in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, calling for a just and lasting peace.

Seizing the Opportunity for Radical Reform

It's clear that structural reforms are needed to build a robust global security system and financial architecture. Limiting the veto power of the UN Security Council's permanent members and ensuring equitable global decision-making are among the necessary changes. Mohamed El Baradei, the former director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, echoes these sentiments, urging the world to seize this opportunity for radical reform to prevent a world spiraling out of control.

Understanding the complex history of Jews, Muslims, and Christians in Israel and the broader Islamic world provides a new perspective on the conflict. This understanding supports the calls for global system reform to address conflicts like the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and underscores the need for a reconciliatory bridge to mend the interconnectedness of these two peoples, shaped by late 19th and 20th century global forces.