International Relations

Global Conflicts in 2024: The Fading Art of Peacemaking

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:04 am EST
Global Conflicts in 2024: The Fading Art of Peacemaking

As the world ushers in 2024, a disturbing escalation of global conflicts is evident, with wars persisting in regions such as Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine. Diplomatic efforts to resolve these conflicts are largely unsuccessful, contributing to a stark increase in military aggression. The prevailing belief among leaders is that they can assert their goals through force without facing significant consequences. This tumultuous state of affairs traces its roots back to the Arab uprisings of 2012, which sparked hostilities that continue to shape our world.

A Decade of Rising Conflicts

Following the Arab uprisings, wars sprouted in Libya, Syria, Yemen, and subsequently in other regions like the Sahel, Nagorno-Karabakh, Tigray, Myanmar, and Ukraine. The year 2023 saw further devastation, with escalating casualty numbers, displacements, and humanitarian needs in Sudan and Gaza. Diplomatic efforts either failed to materialize or proved ineffective, with regimes like the Myanmar junta and Sahel military officers concentrating on crushing opposition rather than seeking resolution.

Diminishing Diplomacy, Rising Military Solutions

Diplomatic endeavors are narrowed to managing the aftermath of conflicts instead of pursuing political resolutions. In Sudan, the diplomatic efforts by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia were deemed inadequate. In Ukraine, Russia’s strategy seeks to force Ukrainian surrender and demilitarization, terms that Ukrainians find unacceptable. Consequently, conflicts often end due to military victories rather than negotiated settlements, starkly contrasting the 1990s’ series of peace agreements.

Israel-Palestine: Fading Hopes for Peace

The Israel-Palestine situation is deteriorating, with the hope for peace fading rapidly amidst the increasing brutality of the occupation. The underlying issue is attributed to shifts in global politics, where constraints on the use of force have weakened. This weakening is partly due to strained relations between the West, Russia, and China, and the competitive stance of the U.S. As we move deeper into 2024, the increasing brutality in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict could potentially obliterate hopes for peace for an entire generation.

International Relations
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

