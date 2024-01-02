en English
International Relations

Global Conflicts and the Crisis in Diplomacy: A Look at 2024

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:25 pm EST
As we step into 2024, the world is grappling with an escalating series of conflicts. From the persistent strife in Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine, to the failed diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring peace, the global stage is fraught with tension. The surge in warfare traces its roots back to the aftermath of the 2011 Arab uprisings, marking a disturbing trend in the rise of military force over diplomacy.

The Aftermath of Arab Uprisings

The Arab uprisings of 2011 set off a chain of conflicts across Libya, Syria, and Yemen, escalating into significant battles like the Azerbaijani-Armenian war over Nagorno-Karabakh, the Tigray conflict in Ethiopia, the military coup in Myanmar, and Russia’s brazen invasion of Ukraine. The human cost of these conflicts has been staggering, with more people today facing the grim realities of war, marked by increased casualties, widespread displacement, and critical humanitarian needs.

The Diminishing Role of Diplomacy

Diplomatic efforts, once seen as the beacon of conflict resolution, have been reduced to mere attempts at managing the aftermath of conflicts. Arranging humanitarian access and prisoner exchanges have taken precedence over engaging in meaningful political dialogue. Stark examples of this shift can be seen in the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan and Azerbaijan’s control of Nagorno-Karabakh – outcomes of military victories, not diplomatic negotiations.

Challenges to Lasting Peace

The cessation of fighting in many regions has not translated into lasting peace or meaningful political solutions. The peace agreements of the 1990s, while flawed, demonstrated the potential for diplomacy in conflict resolution. Yet, in the past decade, such agreements have become increasingly rare. The Israeli-Palestinian peace process stands as a bleak testament to this, with escalating violence marking the decline of Palestinian statehood hopes and the expansion of Israeli settlements.

The Underlying Issue: Breakdown in Global Politics

The underlying issue driving these conflicts is a systemic breakdown in global politics. Constraints on the use of force are weakening, particularly with strained relations between the West, Russia, and China. The year 2024 has dawned under the shadow of these escalating global conflicts, posing a significant challenge to world leaders and citizens alike. As we navigate the tumultuous waters of these global crises, it is vital to remember the value of diplomacy, and the potential for peace it carries.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

