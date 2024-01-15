Geopolitical Influences May Hinder Western World's Efforts to Overcome Cost of Living Crisis, Warns Liam Halligan

Liam Halligan, GB News' Economics & Business Editor, has warned that geopolitical influences may significantly impede the Western world's efforts to mitigate the ongoing cost of living crisis. The complexities of international relations and the geopolitical landscape could pose additional challenges to Western economies already wrestling with high living costs. These factors' exact nature remains unspecified, but it can be inferred that issues like trade relations, conflicts, and global policy decisions are among the considerations that could impact economic stability and efforts to alleviate citizens' financial burdens.

Global Economic Conditions in 2024

The year 2024 will be crucial for addressing a fragmented multilateral system failing on peace, security, climate change, financing for developing countries, and the enforcement of normative standards, all of which can impact children and their rights. Economists predict weakened global economic conditions and increased inequality due to geopolitical discord, tight financing conditions, and the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on productivity. The World Economic Forum (WEF) survey, which analyzed the views of 60-plus chief economists, revealed that more than half anticipate weakened global economic conditions and differing growth across regions. Furthermore, 70 percent expect financial conditions to loosen, and 87 percent predict AI to stoke volatility in the global economy and increase inequality.

Quality of Economic Growth

The WEF also released a study on the 'quality' of economic growth, concluding that most countries are growing in ways that are neither environmentally sustainable nor socially inclusive. The report provides detailed data and analysis on industries, economies, countries, and consumers across 781 cities and 210 countries. It sheds light on the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, focusing on the theme of 'Rebuilding Trust' amidst a period of instability and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Geopolitical Tensions and Global Economy

The report also underscores the challenges and uncertainties faced by the global economy, the impact of geopolitical tensions on globalization, the Global Energy Vulnerability Index, key trends shaping the sustainability agenda in 2024, and the importance of affordable sustainability amid economic challenges. Halligan's comments are a powerful reminder of global economics' interconnected nature and the potential for international events to exacerbate domestic economic concerns.