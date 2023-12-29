France Expels Azerbaijani Diplomats Amid Rising Tensions Over Nagorno-Karabakh Peace Talks

In a display of escalating diplomatic tension, France has declared two Azerbaijani embassy employees persona non grata, requiring them to depart the country within 48 hours. This action, announced by the French Foreign Ministry on December 27, 2023, comes in response to Azerbaijan’s expulsion of two French diplomats. As a result, the diplomatic landscape between the two nations has significantly changed, casting a long shadow over their future interactions.

A Response to Accusations

The recent diplomatic maneuver by France is a direct response to the accusations from Azerbaijan that the European nation is favoring Armenia in the ongoing European-mediated peace talks over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan’s President, Ilham Aliyev, has not hesitated to call out France for its alleged support of Armenia, a claim that has strained the relationship between the two countries.

Limited Progress in Peace Talks

The peace talks, mediated by the European Union, aim to resolve the territorial conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which has already led to two wars. The goal was to reach a comprehensive agreement by the end of 2023, but progress has been limited. France, along with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Council President Charles Michel, were expected to mediate the discussions. However, President Ilham Aliyev boycotted a meeting in Spain due to France’s supposed partiality.

The Diaspora Factor

Further complicating the situation is France’s substantial Armenian diaspora. This demographic detail has led Azerbaijan to accuse France of having a pro-Armenian stance on the territorial dispute between the two Caucasus nations. France, however, has denied these allegations, maintaining that it remains impartial in the ongoing conflict.

As the situation unfolds, the world watches to see how this diplomatic standoff will impact the peace talks and the future relationship between France and Azerbaijan. As we step into 2024, the hope for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region hangs in the balance.