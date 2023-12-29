en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

France Expels Azerbaijani Diplomats Amid Rising Tensions Over Nagorno-Karabakh Peace Talks

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:15 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:55 am EST
France Expels Azerbaijani Diplomats Amid Rising Tensions Over Nagorno-Karabakh Peace Talks

In a display of escalating diplomatic tension, France has declared two Azerbaijani embassy employees persona non grata, requiring them to depart the country within 48 hours. This action, announced by the French Foreign Ministry on December 27, 2023, comes in response to Azerbaijan’s expulsion of two French diplomats. As a result, the diplomatic landscape between the two nations has significantly changed, casting a long shadow over their future interactions.

A Response to Accusations

The recent diplomatic maneuver by France is a direct response to the accusations from Azerbaijan that the European nation is favoring Armenia in the ongoing European-mediated peace talks over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan’s President, Ilham Aliyev, has not hesitated to call out France for its alleged support of Armenia, a claim that has strained the relationship between the two countries.

Limited Progress in Peace Talks

The peace talks, mediated by the European Union, aim to resolve the territorial conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which has already led to two wars. The goal was to reach a comprehensive agreement by the end of 2023, but progress has been limited. France, along with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Council President Charles Michel, were expected to mediate the discussions. However, President Ilham Aliyev boycotted a meeting in Spain due to France’s supposed partiality.

The Diaspora Factor

Further complicating the situation is France’s substantial Armenian diaspora. This demographic detail has led Azerbaijan to accuse France of having a pro-Armenian stance on the territorial dispute between the two Caucasus nations. France, however, has denied these allegations, maintaining that it remains impartial in the ongoing conflict.

As the situation unfolds, the world watches to see how this diplomatic standoff will impact the peace talks and the future relationship between France and Azerbaijan. As we step into 2024, the hope for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region hangs in the balance.

0
Europe France International Relations
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Malta in 2023: A Year of Significant Events and Transformations

By Safak Costu

American Military Engagements in 2023: A Year of Global Operations and Alliance Building

By Hadeel Hashem

Western Economies Outperform in 2023 Amid Inflation and Cost of Living Crisis

By Momen Zellmi

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

AFP's 'Pictures of the Week': A Visual Chronicle of Global Events ...
@Europe · 1 hour
AFP's 'Pictures of the Week': A Visual Chronicle of Global Events ...
heart comment 0
Malta Stock Exchange Concludes 2023 with Positive Growth, Bank of Valletta and HSBC Bank Malta Register Significant Gains

By Saboor Bayat

Malta Stock Exchange Concludes 2023 with Positive Growth, Bank of Valletta and HSBC Bank Malta Register Significant Gains
2024 European Parliament Elections: A Potential Shift Towards the Right

By Sakchi Khandelwal

2024 European Parliament Elections: A Potential Shift Towards the Right
Gibraltar’s Weather Forecast: A Blend of Clouds, Rain and Sun

By Dil Bar Irshad

Gibraltar's Weather Forecast: A Blend of Clouds, Rain and Sun
Channel Islands Retailers Laud Local Shopping Trend

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Channel Islands Retailers Laud Local Shopping Trend
Latest Headlines
World News
Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline
29 seconds
Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline
A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda's 11th Parliament in 2023
58 seconds
A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda's 11th Parliament in 2023
2023: A Year in Review - Triumphs, Trials, and the Unpredictable Nature of Global Affairs
1 min
2023: A Year in Review - Triumphs, Trials, and the Unpredictable Nature of Global Affairs
Uganda's Media Sector in Debate Over Government Advertising Directive
2 mins
Uganda's Media Sector in Debate Over Government Advertising Directive
Frances Vigay: A Year of Sunrises for Suicide Prevention
2 mins
Frances Vigay: A Year of Sunrises for Suicide Prevention
Katsina State Governor Appoints 36 Officials to Bolster State Development
3 mins
Katsina State Governor Appoints 36 Officials to Bolster State Development
Decoding Ovarian Function: The Role of Kisspeptin Neurons in Reproduction
4 mins
Decoding Ovarian Function: The Role of Kisspeptin Neurons in Reproduction
Uganda's Political Landscape: Clash Between Mpuuga and Baryomunsi
4 mins
Uganda's Political Landscape: Clash Between Mpuuga and Baryomunsi
In Grandfather's Footsteps: Jack Clemence Runs for Prostate Cancer Awareness
5 mins
In Grandfather's Footsteps: Jack Clemence Runs for Prostate Cancer Awareness
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
35 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app