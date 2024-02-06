Florida State University Senior Jenna Prunty Wins Thomas R. Pickering Fellowship

In a commendable achievement, Jenna Prunty, a senior at Florida State University, has been honored with the prestigious Thomas R. Pickering Foreign Affairs Graduate Fellowship. This program, supported by the U.S. Department of State, is designed to groom students for illustrious careers in the U.S. Foreign Service. The fellowship offers invaluable resources including funding, mentorship, and professional development opportunities.

Embarking on a Diplomatic Path

Prunty, who is majoring in international relations with a focus on political science, has always aspired to serve in the Foreign Service. She sees this fellowship as an essential stepping stone in realizing her ambition. Eager to employ her skills and draw from her personal narrative, Prunty is looking forward to learning from her experiences at the State Department and her diverse cohort.

A Testament to Florida State University's Program

Prunty is indebted to Florida State’s international affairs program for its role in preparing her for this opportunity. The program's robust theoretical foundation coupled with its emphasis on practical skills has equipped her for a career in the Foreign Service. In her words, the university’s program has been instrumental in her achievement.

The Influence of Past Experiences

Previously, Prunty participated in the Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Summer Enrichment Program. This experience undeniably played a part in her securing the Pickering Fellowship. She appreciated the networking opportunities and mentorship she received during this program. Specifically, she attributes her increased understanding of Arabic language and culture to the guidance provided by Professor Zafer Lababidi.

Looking Ahead

With the Pickering Fellowship comes a minimum five-year commitment to the Foreign Service. This includes funding for a two-year graduate program along with two summer internships. Prunty is excited about the journey ahead, ready to contribute to and learn from the diverse backgrounds and identities of her Pickering cohort.